Kanye West Reunites with Kim Kardashian in N.Y.C. Ahead of Her SNL Debut
Kanye West reunited with Kim Kardashian after a quick stop in Los Angeles ahead of her Saturday Night Live episode
Kim Kardashian West isn't the only special guest in New York City this week!
The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum, 40, was spotted walking out of her hotel with estranged husband Kanye West in tow ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut alongside musical guest Halsey.
Kardashian stunned in an all-pink ensemble featuring a large puffy coat and matching gloves. She accented the outfit with sparkly silver boots and a matching mini purse, some flashy earrings, and a pair of flat-top sunglasses.
West, 44, slipped out of the hotel dressed in all black after a quick stop in Los Angeles.
Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner are also in N.Y.C. ahead of her SNL hosting duties on Saturday night.
Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that West has been giving Kim advice leading up to the Oct. 9 show. The reality star filed for divorce from the musician in February after six years of marriage, but the two appear to have maintained a friendship despite splitting up.
"She feels a lot of pressure," the source said. "She wants to wow the audience."
The source also said that Kim is taking the NBC gig "very seriously" as she prepares. "She's both nervous and thrilled," the source says. "It's a huge deal for her."
An insider told the Daily Mail that Kim has been "laser-focused" in rehearsals and has had "no complaints and no drama."
TMZ reports Kim has been working 20-hour days as her SNL debut nears. Call times have been set for 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. local time, per the outlet, with rehearsals running until 3 a.m. the next day, as indicated by her Instagram Stories.
Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC. In addition to the live broadcast coast-to-coast on NBC, Peacock will livestream the episode at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.