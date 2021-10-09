Kanye West reunited with Kim Kardashian after a quick stop in Los Angeles ahead of her Saturday Night Live episode

Kanye West Reunites with Kim Kardashian in N.Y.C. Ahead of Her SNL Debut

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut

Kim Kardashian West isn't the only special guest in New York City this week!

Kardashian stunned in an all-pink ensemble featuring a large puffy coat and matching gloves. She accented the outfit with sparkly silver boots and a matching mini purse, some flashy earrings, and a pair of flat-top sunglasses.

West, 44, slipped out of the hotel dressed in all black after a quick stop in Los Angeles.

Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner are also in N.Y.C. ahead of her SNL hosting duties on Saturday night.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that West has been giving Kim advice leading up to the Oct. 9 show. The reality star filed for divorce from the musician in February after six years of marriage, but the two appear to have maintained a friendship despite splitting up.

"She feels a lot of pressure," the source said. "She wants to wow the audience."

The source also said that Kim is taking the NBC gig "very seriously" as she prepares. "She's both nervous and thrilled," the source says. "It's a huge deal for her."

An insider told the Daily Mail that Kim has been "laser-focused" in rehearsals and has had "no complaints and no drama."

TMZ reports Kim has been working 20-hour days as her SNL debut nears. Call times have been set for 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. local time, per the outlet, with rehearsals running until 3 a.m. the next day, as indicated by her Instagram Stories.