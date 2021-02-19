Kanye West 'Resigned to Reality' After Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing: It's a 'Somber Day'

"It's as amicable as possible, but amicable doesn't mean joyful or ideal," a source close to the rapper tells PEOPLE

Kimye is over.

After Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday, the rap star, 43, "isn't happy" but "resigned to reality," a source close to West tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He knew it was coming, but that doesn't make it any easier," the source says. "This is a somber day for him."

The new information comes after a source told PEOPLE that the divorce filing had been amicable, with both West and Kardashian in agreement over joint legal and physical custody.

"It's as amicable as possible, but amicable doesn't mean joyful or ideal," the West source tells PEOPLE. "It just means that they're being adults about the whole thing."

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"Kanye is seeing counselors and advisors to help him through this spot. It's rough for him, and he isn't happy, but he's resigned to reality," the insider adds.

The divorce filing — and new developments — come just days after a source told PEOPLE that Kanye was "not doing well" amid the couple's split.

"He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now," the source said on Wednesday. "He also knows what he is losing in Kim."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, and the rapper started dating in 2012 and got married in May 2014. They share four children: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.

Image zoom Credit: Getty

Then, in January, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian had been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and planned to file for divorce from West.