We’re only a few days away from a new Kanye West album!

After weeks of teasing the release, the rapper officially confirmed that he’ll be dropping a new album, titled Yandhi, on Saturday.

“We’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night,” West, 41, announced on Thursday via Twitter.

West also went on to acknowledge he wouldn’t be the only music star coming out with new music that week — and that he anticipated his peer’s release would end up grabbing the No. 1 spot on the charts.

“We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely,” he added, shortly after the rapper announced that his much-delayed album Tha Carter V would be coming out on Thursday.

“The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time,” West remarked.

While it’s unclear when West will release his album on Saturday, it will likely happen following his performance on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live that evening, where he may give fans a sneak peek at some of the album’s tracks.

Girls actor Adam Driver will also be on hand for the big night, as he becomes the first guest of the comedy program’s 44th season.

West first hinted at his new release shortly after his SNL performance was announced via a tweet featuring West’s name written on a Post-it note alongside separate cards with Driver’s name and the premiere date.

Without sharing a caption to explain himself, the rapper went on to post an edited version of the same photo on Instagram, with the word “Yandhi” replacing his own.

As many fans have pointed out, West has previously used variations of his first name for album titles (Ye, Yeezus), and his latest is likely a play on Gandhi.

When West last performed on the infamous stage in 2016, he allegedly had a tantrum. In an audio clip obtained by the New York Post‘s Page Six, West, reportedly yelled, “Don’t f— with me” after finding out that producers removed part of his set.

A source close to the rapper told PEOPLE at the time that he was not yelling at SNL staff, explaining: “This audio was secretly recorded while he was venting his frustration in a private moment with his team. He found out his stage design was changed and taken apart under the direction of the show’s lighting director without anyone’s approval.”

This has been a busy year for West, as Yandhi will become his third release in four months.

The rapper released Ye, his first full-length project since 2016’s Life of Pablo, in June — and weeks later he went on to release collaborative album Kids See Ghosts with friend Kid Cudi.

Earlier this month, West also dropped a profanity-laden new song, “I Love It” featuring Lil Pump, along with a Spike Jonze-produced music video that also featured comedian Adele Givens.