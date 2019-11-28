Kanye West Releases New 'Closed on Sunday' Music Video, Featuring Kim, Kris and Kids

Lucky for his fans, Kanye West isn’t closed on Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the rapper, 42, dropped the music video for his song “Closed On Sunday,” featuring starring roles for his family members. In the video, which is part of Yeezy’s latest album Jesus Is King, wife Kim Kardashian West brings along their four children to brave an ambiguously post-apocalyptic terrain.

“Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A,” the artist starts the song, referencing the fast food chain’s policy of not operating on the religiously observed day of the weekend.

In the video, Kim, 39, and Kanye lay in a rocky cliffside, cradling their children — sons Psalm, 5 months, and Saint, 3½, and daughters, Chicago, 21 months, and North, 6. The family is next seen walking in different-colored sweatsuits.

“Get yo’ family, y’all hold hands and pray / When you got daughters, always keep ’em safe,” he sings. “Watch out for vipers, don’t let them indoctrinate.”

Image zoom Kanye West Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The next shot shows droves of people jumping out of large-wheeled vehicles — including Kris Jenner, who exits a tank wearing a camel-colored fur coat and overalls. Everyone then poses for a family photo in the desert.

“Try me and you will see that I ain’t playin’ / Now, back up off my family, move your hands,” a chorus of singers in tan jumpsuits sing, as they dance surrounding West as he stares into the camera.

Closing out the music video, West’s oldest daughter North, in a close-up shot of her wearing a blue hoodie, screams “Chick-fil-A” at the top of her lungs.

At the time of its release last month, “Closed on Sunday” made a major splash among music fans, mostly for the lyrical shout-outs to the restaurant chain — which, in fact, is closed on Thanksgiving day, per its memo to customers earlier this month.

The rest of the album includes other spiritual-themed titles such as “God Is,” “Follow God,” “On God,” “Use the Gospel,” “Jesus Is Lord” and “Selah.”

Also on the album is a single titled “Water,” which West previewed to fans at Coachella in April. Additionally, songs “Every Hour,” “Everything We Need” and “Hands On” are included on the album.

During an interview with Zane Lowe of Beats 1 in October, West explained how he believes it’s his job now to “spread the gospel” and “let people know what Jesus has done for me.”

“I’ve spread a lot of things,” he said. “There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”