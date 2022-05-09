The song "Life of the Party" is featured on the deluxe version of the rapper's tenth studio album Donda, named for his mother

Kanye West Drops 'Life of the Party' Video on Mother's Day, Featuring Pics of His Late Mom Donda

Kanye West is looking back into the past.

On Mother's Day, the 44-year-old rapper dropped a new video for his song "Life of the Party," featuring pictures from his childhood, including throwbacks with his late mom Donda West.

The pictures of Kanye (who legally changed his name to Ye in October 2021), which include an old ID, baby photos, school pictures and more, have been animated to appear as though they are singing along to the track.

Another change is that some of the artist's outfits have been swapped out with pieces from his upcoming Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection, Gap said in a press release. The line is set to drop May 25.

Kanye West Music Video - Life Of The Party Credit: Kanye West/Youtube

A commercial for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, featuring footage from the "Life of the Party" video, also aired on Fox Network Sunday night during Family Guy.

"Life of the Party" appears on the deluxe version of Kanye's tenth studio album, Donda. The original song on the deluxe record, released in November 2021 following Donda's initial drop that August, was a collaboration with André 3000, though the version in the music video just features Kanye's voice.

The track has a layered history, starting when the "Praise God" rapper first previewed it in July 2021 during a Donda listening event in Las Vegas. Drake then went on to leak a snippet of the song during his guest DJ mix on SiriusXM's Sound 42 in September 2021, complete with a diss verse by Kanye.

In a statement shared with Variety following the leak, André said the track he received and wrote on did not feature such a "diss verse."

"It's unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth," the former Outkast member said.

André also added in the statement that "Life of the Party" was dropped from the initial release of Donda due to Kanye's stance against profanity at the time.

Kanye West and his mother attend the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Kanye's mother Donda died in 2007 following complications from plastic surgery. She was 58.

In another tribute from the record, a track from Donda titled "Losing My Family," begins with a voiceover of his mother offering words of advice about love and marriage.

"Two lessons that he passed along to his children," she says in the song. "The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally."