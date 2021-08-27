Kanye West Seemingly Recreates Wedding to Ex Kim Kardashian at Donda Listening Event

Kim Kardashian moved forward with divorce proceedings following a challenging period in her relationship with Kanye West last year

Kanye West appeared to pay tribute to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian during the latest listening event for his upcoming album Donda.

On Thursday evening, the 44-year-old rapper appeared at Chicago's Soldier Field, where he once again premiered his forthcoming LP. West previously held two other listening events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in weeks prior.

During the livestreamed event, the "Stronger" crooner stood before a recreation of his childhood home and brought out some controversial guests, including: DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. However, the most talked-about moment of the evening came when a woman who seemed to be Kardashian appeared during the finale of the show.

There, a woman who resembled the SKIMS founder, 40, walked across the stage wearing a long white gown and a veil that covered her face, as traditional wedding music played across the stadium. TMZ reports that the mysterious woman is indeed Kardashian, though the outlet noted the pair are not back together.

On her Instagram Story, Khloé Kardashian shared a video taken from the livestream of the event, which showed the moment between West and the bride. "Damn…… I've never seen anything this sick!!!!!" the reality star also said on Twitter.

Kylie Jenner also reacted to the moment, sharing closeup photos of the bride on her Instagram Story.

Donda is named after the Grammy winner's late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

The record is West's first since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King, which earned him a best contemporary Christian album Grammy.

Kardashian's supposed appearance at the listening event would mark the third time she's publicly stepped out to support the rapper amid their divorce. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum moved forward with divorce proceedings following a challenging period in the pair's relationship last year.

During the first two listening events in Atlanta, Kardashian was also joined in attendance by the pair's four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

Amid reports that West has filed paperwork to make his first name "Ye," a source recently told PEOPLE that though the rapper may be considering a name change, Kardashian will be keeping her surname the same.

"Although Kanye often has creative ideas that Kim appreciates, he also often changes his mind. He might like Ye now, but it's hard to know if he will in the future," the insider said. "All the kids have the last name West, so Kim is keeping it as is. Kanye hasn't asked her to change it either."

"Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship," a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. "It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though."

"Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance," they noted. "She is happy that they can hang out."