Kanye West Paid Settlement to a Former Employee Who Accused Him of Praising Hitler at Work: Report

Kanye West reportedly paid an undisclosed settlement to one of his former employees after they accused him of making antisemitic remarks and praising Adolf Hitler.

West denied the employee's claims that he saluted Hitler and the Nazis during work meetings in the settlement agreement seen by NBC News, the outlet reported Wednesday.

In the settlement, the employee claims the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last October, praised Hitler or Nazis in business meetings on a number of occasions, according to NBC.

NBC did not release when the settlement was reached and kept many details confidential as the former staffer signed a nondisclosure agreement, the outlet said.

A lawyer for West, 45, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In addition to the settlement, NBC spoke to six individuals who have either collaborated on work with West or have been in a workspace with him, who allege they have heard the "Stronger" rapper mention conspiracy theories about Jews or heard him compliment Hitler over the past five years.

Jewish artist Ryder Ripps told the outlet West praised Hitler and the Nazis, and made claims about Jewish conspiracies while wiht worked together in 2018.

Ripps, 36, said at the time he thought West's comments "didn't seem that dangerous," however, he's since had a change of heart amid West's latest antisemitic remarks.

In a now-deleted message, West wrote in part last month that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is dangerous, and disgusting, and actually violent," Ripps told NBC News, adding, "With this pattern that's happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it's pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession."

West's Twitter account was restricted after his tweet violated the company's rules.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Hate Speech Is Never OK'

Many have since come forward to condemn his remarks, and several companies have parted ways with him.

Adidas cut ties with West and said in a statement that they will no longer work with West, noting that the company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

"Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the sportswear giant said on its website.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Their statement continued, "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

Financial analysts speculate Adidas could lose $240 million from the split, NBC News reported.

Along with Adidas, Balenciaga also ended its partnership with West due to his comments.

"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," the French fashion label's parent company Kering said in a statement obtained by Women's Wear Daily.