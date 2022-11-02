Kanye West Paid Settlement to a Former Employee Who Accused Him of Praising Hitler at Work: Report

Last month the rapper publicly used antisemitic language on social media

By
Published on November 2, 2022 09:00 PM
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Kanye West. Photo: Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Kanye West reportedly paid an undisclosed settlement to one of his former employees after they accused him of making antisemitic remarks and praising Adolf Hitler.

West denied the employee's claims that he saluted Hitler and the Nazis during work meetings in the settlement agreement seen by NBC News, the outlet reported Wednesday.

In the settlement, the employee claims the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last October, praised Hitler or Nazis in business meetings on a number of occasions, according to NBC.

NBC did not release when the settlement was reached and kept many details confidential as the former staffer signed a nondisclosure agreement, the outlet said.

A lawyer for West, 45, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In addition to the settlement, NBC spoke to six individuals who have either collaborated on work with West or have been in a workspace with him, who allege they have heard the "Stronger" rapper mention conspiracy theories about Jews or heard him compliment Hitler over the past five years.

Jewish artist Ryder Ripps told the outlet West praised Hitler and the Nazis, and made claims about Jewish conspiracies while wiht worked together in 2018.

Ripps, 36, said at the time he thought West's comments "didn't seem that dangerous," however, he's since had a change of heart amid West's latest antisemitic remarks.

In a now-deleted message, West wrote in part last month that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is dangerous, and disgusting, and actually violent," Ripps told NBC News, adding, "With this pattern that's happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it's pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession."

West's Twitter account was restricted after his tweet violated the company's rules.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Hate Speech Is Never OK'

Many have since come forward to condemn his remarks, and several companies have parted ways with him.

Adidas cut ties with West and said in a statement that they will no longer work with West, noting that the company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

"Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the sportswear giant said on its website.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Their statement continued, "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

Financial analysts speculate Adidas could lose $240 million from the split, NBC News reported.

Along with Adidas, Balenciaga also ended its partnership with West due to his comments.

"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," the French fashion label's parent company Kering said in a statement obtained by Women's Wear Daily.

Related Articles
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West After His 'Unacceptable, Hateful and Dangerous' Antisemitic Comments
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: Kanye West speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)
Gap Will Remove All Yeezy Products from Stores Following Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Kanye West 'Escorted' Out of Skechers' Building After Showing Up 'Unannounced,' Says Shoe Company
Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Harry Styles Wears Vans at Concert, Appears to Boycott Adidas Before They Cut Ties with Kanye West
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
Balenciaga Cuts Ties with Kanye West amid 'White Lives Matter' Shirt and Antisemitic Remarks
Elon Musk Says Kanye West’s Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over Company
Elon Musk Says Kanye West's Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over the Company
Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images); Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 21, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown Depart Donda Sports Following Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Hate Speech Is Never OK'
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
Kanye West to Buy Conservative Social Platform Parler After Being Restricted on Twitter, Instagram
Howard Stern attends the "America's Got Talent" pre-show red carpet arrivals at Radio City Music Hall on August 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic); Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Howard Stern Says Kanye West Is 'Like Hitler,' His Mental State Is No Excuse for Antisemitic Comments
Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian, Other Stars Share Support for Jewish People After Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
Trevor Noah sharing that he doesn't have any "beef" with Kanye West
Trevor Noah Says He Doesn't Have 'Beef' with Kanye West: He's 'Dealing with a Mental Health Issue'
LeBron James, Kanye West, Maverick Carter
Kanye West's Episode of LeBron James and Maverick Carter's 'The Shop' Pulled Due to 'Hate Speech'
Kanye West attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West's Instagram Restricted and Tweet Removed for Violating Platforms' Rules and Guidelines
Jack Antonoff; Lizzo; John Legend
John Legend, Lizzo and More Call Out Kanye West for Antisemitic and Bullying Posts: 'Unacceptable'