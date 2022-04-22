Elsewhere on Pusha T's new album, Kanye West raps, "I ain't come to pick up the kids to pick a fight," seemingly in reference to his relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Claims His 'Family's in Danger' When He's 'Not Home' in New Song amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West is once again addressing his family issues in his music.

On Pusha T's new album It's Almost Dry that dropped on Friday, the rapper, 44, seems to reference his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian on the two tracks he appears on, "Dreamin of the Past" and "Rock N Roll."

On "Dreamin of the Past," West — who shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, with Kardashian — raps, "Born in the manger, the son of a stranger ... When daddy's not home, the family's in danger."

Then, on "Rock N Roll," a collaboration also featuring Kid Cudi, West says, "I ain't come to pick up the kids to pick a fight," seemingly in reference to his custody arrangement with Kardashian, 41.

In March, West had expressed frustration with his family situation when he shared a photo to Instagram of North's backpack adorned with three pins — one of an alien, one of Kardashian's face and another of West's face — with the caption, "This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week."

"This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost," he wrote. "As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive."

In a since-deleted comment on the post, Kardashian asked West to "stop with this narrative."

"You were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," she wrote.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. She has since moved on with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, whom she went Instagram official with on March 11, more than a week after being declared legally single.

After romance rumors about the couple began in late 2021, West began speaking out against his estranged wife and her new boyfriend. In late March, he faced backlash stemming from a music video for his song, "Eazy," featuring fellow rapper The Game that appeared to show Davidson, 28, kidnapped, tied up and buried alive by West.

A source later told PEOPLE that Kardashian was "furious" over the music video.

"She thinks it's way too violent and is upset," the source said at the time. "She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this, and she wants it to stop."

Earlier this month, Kardashian revealed during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that while she temporarily stopped speaking to West after she filed for divorce, they are now on better terms.

"We're always family, we're always going to have so much love and we love our kids," she said. "We both love the time we spent together. You know, I think that we'll always have that and always cherish that. Sometimes it just doesn't work out for whatever reasons, but no matter what, I always just think of like the positive times."

Describing where the exes currently stand, Kardashian said: "Right now, it's good."

For his part, Cudi, 38, said that "Rock N Roll" will be the "last" song he appears on with West.

"Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man," Cudi wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz that's my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye."

The pair used to be close, as West signed Cudi (born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi) to his GOOD Music record label in 2008 while he was coming up in the music scene. Following many collaborations, including 2010's "All of the Lights" and 2016's "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," both artists teamed up to form the duo Kids See Ghosts and released a self-titled album together in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim.

They worked on the tracks "Moon" and "Remote Control, Pt. 2" for West's 2021 album Donda, but then he publicly called Cudi out online for his friendship with Davidson in February. In a since-deleted Instagram post, West said Cudi "will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who," seemingly referring to Davidson.

"Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f---in dinosaur hahaha 🤣," Cudi responded via Instagram before posting a separate note to West on Twitter. "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet," he wrote. "You ain't no friend. BYE."