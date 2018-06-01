Khloé Kardashian has yet to break her silence on boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s alleged infidelity, but her brother-in-law Kanye West sure has.
On his new album YE, the 40-year-old rapper addresses the scandal head-on — rapping in one song, “All these THOTs on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that bitch gon’ leave you.”
The song was one of seven new tracks off of the EP West premiered late Thursday evening during an intimate album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
It quickly became a favorite line for fans on Twitter, who were streaming the event on the new WAV app.
“Welp, guess we know Ye’s take on it now lol,” one fan wrote.
“He almost got himself single, but I’m here for it,” said another.
News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke two days before the couple welcomed their daughter, True, in April.
The scandal had many wondering whether Kardashian would leave her boyfriend of nearly two years. But despite sources telling PEOPLE that her initial plan was to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Kardashian opted to remain in Cleveland, Ohio — where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers — with her baby girl.
Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the basketball player was officially back home with Kardashian and their newborn.
The couple has also recently started stepping out publicly together again. On May 4, they were spotted out for lunch in Cleveland. The following night, Kardashian cheered on the NBA star at the Cavaliers’ playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.
A source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson are “still figuring out their relationship.”
“She’s not dumb — she knows being in a relationship with an NBA player means she will have to deal with drama like this, but she has to figure out what she’s cool and not cool with,” the insider said. “He’s well-known for being a serial cheater.”
As for tabloid reports that Kardashian and Thompson have been having “screaming fights,” the source said that’s “not true.”
“That’s just not who she is,” the source explained. “She wants a very calm environment for her baby and is trying her best to provide that.
Meanwhile, as West was premiering his new album, Thompson was having a bit of a night of his own.
The 27-year-old power forward found himself booted from Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs, where the Cavs where battling the Golden State Warriors for the fourth time in a row.
Late into overtime, a flagrant 2 disqualifying foul was called on Thompson for contesting a shot by Shaun Livingston.
Thompson began arguing with Livingston over the ejection. When Livingston’s teammate Draymond Green celebrated the call with applause, an angry Thompson shoved a ball in his face — a fight between the two quickly breaking out.
The scuffle was eventually broken up, with Thompson leaving for the locker room.
In the end, the Warriors took a 1-0 series lead with a 124-114 win.