Khloé Kardashian has yet to break her silence on boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s alleged infidelity, but her brother-in-law Kanye West sure has.

On his new album YE, the 40-year-old rapper addresses the scandal head-on — rapping in one song, “All these THOTs on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that bitch gon’ leave you.”

The song was one of seven new tracks off of the EP West premiered late Thursday evening during an intimate album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Kanye West and Tristan Thompson Kevin Mazur/Getty; Jason Miller/Getty

It quickly became a favorite line for fans on Twitter, who were streaming the event on the new WAV app.

“Welp, guess we know Ye’s take on it now lol,” one fan wrote.

“He almost got himself single, but I’m here for it,” said another.

News of Thompson’s alleged infidelity broke two days before the couple welcomed their daughter, True, in April.

The scandal had many wondering whether Kardashian would leave her boyfriend of nearly two years. But despite sources telling PEOPLE that her initial plan was to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Kardashian opted to remain in Cleveland, Ohio — where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers — with her baby girl.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the basketball player was officially back home with Kardashian and their newborn.

The 27-year-old power forward found himself booted from Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs, where the Cavs where battling the Golden State Warriors for the fourth time in a row.

Late into overtime, a flagrant 2 disqualifying foul was called on Thompson for contesting a shot by Shaun Livingston.

Thompson began arguing with Livingston over the ejection. When Livingston’s teammate Draymond Green celebrated the call with applause, an angry Thompson shoved a ball in his face — a fight between the two quickly breaking out.

The scuffle was eventually broken up, with Thompson leaving for the locker room.

In the end, the Warriors took a 1-0 series lead with a 124-114 win.