Kanye West Storms Off Red Carpet Before Taking 'Great Seat' Near Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey

Kanye West had an eventful evening at Ralph Lauren’s 50th-anniversary fashion show in New York City on Friday.

The rapper, 41, stormed off the red carpet of the New York Fashion Week celebration at the Bethesda Terrace when a reporter asked him about wife Kim Kardashian West’s feud with Tyson Beckford (which started after he body-shamed her).

“Why are you allowing trash journalists?” West asked event organizers, who eventually had the reporter removed from the press line.

“She needs to be kicked out right now or I’m leaving,” he added in a video from the scene posted by TMZ.

West told the reporter, “Ralph Lauren would be very ashamed that you asked that trash question.”

The musician, who had already posed for photos on the carpet, later returned to the press line but only to speak with one outlet.

Inside, he appeared to rebound from the incident, sitting at a table with Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey. “I got a great seat,” he wrote on Twitter, captioning a photo of the two, Winfrey mid-speech.

It was especially shocking for fans to see West with Clinton. The “Flashing Lights rapper has been an outspoken supporter of Clinton’s former political rival, President Donald Trump. From his December 2016 meeting with the former Celebrity Apprentice host in Trump Tower to discussing Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August — and the many times he’s worn Trump’s Make America Great Again hat in between — West has cemented himself as one of Trump’s most passionate Hollywood supporters. He even called Trump “my brother” in April.

The love goes both ways, it appears. During a Republican fundraising dinner in Columbus, Ohio, in August, President Trump praised West and Kardashian West — who herself has been politically active with Trump and his administration in the past.

“Now we’re doing great and Kanye West liked me and that really lifted my… Kanye West has some real power!” Trump said. “He’s got a good wife too, in Kim. I’ll tell ya, she really is [something].”

Friday’s Ralph Lauren event was also attended by a sea of stars, including Blake Lively, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hiddleston, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Ansel Elgort, Lily Aldridge, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sheryl Crowe, and Steven Spielberg.

For the finale of the 50th-anniversary show, a celebration of “the World of Ralph Lauren” was staged. More than 170 models wearing the designer’s various women’s, men’s, and children’s collections gathered on the steps of Bethesda Terrace in Central Park, all applauding Lauren himself.