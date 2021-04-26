Kanye West Raises $1 Million for DMX's Family with Sold-Out Balenciaga T-Shirt Collaboration

Kanye West and Balenciaga's collaboration sold out over the weekend as the world paid tribute to DMX through his public memorial

Kanye West helped give back to DMX's family in a big way.

Through his Yeezy brand, West collaborated with fashion brand Balenciaga to create a T-shirt in honor of DMX, who died on April 10, just days after suffering a heart attack at his home. All of the net proceeds from the $200 shirt will go to the late rapper's family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to TMZ and Page Six, shirt sales raised $1 million and sold out within 24 hours over the weekend, during which time a public memorial for DMX took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

DMX's official Instagram account also advertised the T-shirt before it sold out.

Saturday's public memorial for DMX, which was shown to the world via YouTube livestream, featured hundreds of fans gathered outside to celebrate the rapper. Inside the venue, capacity was limited at only 10 percent for family and close friends due to the pandemic.

West, 43, led his iconic Sunday Service choir to kick off the memorial inside the Barclays Center with several songs before DMX's family, including his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom and the late artist's children appeared on the stage with the singing group.

Several stars spoke during the memorial, including Eve, known as the First Lady of the Ruff Ryders. "I am seriously the luckiest, luckiest woman in the world to have been adopted by the Ruff Ryders, but to have known DMX the way that I knew him as a man, a father, a friend. This is so hard y'all. What I pray, what I hope, I pray to God, I pray to our angels, our ancestors, that his journey was smooth. I know that he will rest in power. Rest in love, but most of all he feel rest in peace."

DMX memorial Sunday Service at DMX Memorial | Credit: DMX/YouTube

In the end credits, West and DMX's manager Steven Rifkind were named as part of Swizz Beatz Production, which orchestrated the memorial.

"Thank you my brother Kanye for this amazing set up," Swizz Beatz said during the memorial.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

DMX memorial Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

DMX memorial Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The celebration of life came two weeks after the rapper died at 50 following a heart attack and being placed on life support for several days.