At his first campaign rally, Kanye West revealed that he and wife Kim Kardashian West considered getting an abortion while she was pregnant with daughter North, now 7

Kanye West Says He's 'Quite Alright' but Is 'Concerned for the World' After Abortion Comments

Kanye West is once again speaking out about his abortion comments.

On Friday, nearly two weeks after he broke down in tears at his first presidential campaign rally while revealing that he and wife Kim Kardashian West considered getting an abortion when she found out she was pregnant with their daughter North in 2012, the rapper, 43, wrote on Twitter, "I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me."

"I'm concerned for the world that feels you shouldn't cry about this subject," he wrote.

Minutes later, Kanye tweeted that "there is a tactic of 4 D's": "Distract, Discredit, Dismiss, To Destroy."

"I am quite alright," he added. "Take a second and think about what is being projected here."

Last week, Kanye apologized to Kim, 39, on Twitter for publicly sharing such private details about their family at the South Carolina rally for his unlikely bid for president of the United States. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote.

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you," he continued. "Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kim was "furious" with her husband for his comments.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," the source said. "She is furious that he shared something so private."

Shortly after the rally, Kanye — who has bipolar disorder — unleashed a series of tweets, including since-deleted claims that Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, had tried to "lock" him up. He also claimed that he had been considering divorcing his wife.

The couple — who married in 2014 and share children North, 7, Saint, 4½, Chicago, 2½, and Psalm, 14 months — reunited on Monday for the first time in person in weeks after Kim flew from Los Angeles to Cody, Wyoming, where Kanye has been staying. In photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen crying in the car with Kanye, and a source told PEOPLE she "feels that she has tried everything."

"She isn't getting back what she needs from Kanye," said the source. "She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye."

According to the source, it seems Kanye still wants to work on the marriage but hasn't yet taken steps to repair the relationship.

"He doesn't seem to get what she is saying," the source said. "He hasn't changed anything that she told him needs to change."

"Kim is very torn," the source added. "The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers."

A separate source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that during their reunion, Kim urged Kanye not to move forward with his presidential campaign and to "focus on his mental health instead." Earlier this month, she publicly addressed her husband's bipolar diagnosis in a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram Story, asking fans for "compassion" and acknowledging their "complicated and painful" situation.

Another insider told PEOPLE this week that Kim "feels trapped."

"She loves Kanye and she thinks of him as the love of her life," the source said. "But she doesn't know what to do."

According to the insider, Kim, who returned home to Los Angeles on Tuesday, "knows that it's not healthy for her to be around him now."

"And it's honestly not healthy for the kids," the source said. "He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father."

Still, no matter what, "Kim wants the best for Kanye," the source said. "And she will always want what's best for him."