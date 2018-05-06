Kanye West‘s controversial tweets proved to be fatal in a Saturday Night Live spoof starring Donald Glover — and West approves.

“😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥,” West, 40, tweeted alongside a video of the sketch, titled “A Kanye Place,” on Sunday.

After West claimed slavery was “a choice” and expressed support for President Donald Trump in recent days, the rapper was the subject of a skit on the NBC sketch-comedy show on Saturday night.

In a rendition of A Quiet Place — Emily Blunt and John Krasinski‘s hit horror film — Glover joins SNL regulars Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett and Aidy Bryant to play a group of friends who have a hard time staying quiet in a post-apocalyptic world when they read West’s tweets.

Walking silently along a trail of sand in order to avoid making a noise, as the film portrays, Glover begins whispering about West’s tweets.

“Kanye just tweeted! He said he would’ve voted for Trump,” Glover says, catching the attention of the others. “He has the hat, everything. Trump signed it. He signed the hat, y’all!”

“Oh, come on, Kanye!” Thompson says loudly, his voice level causing a monster from the film to snatch him.

West’s appearance at Chrissy Teigen’s baby shower, plus Jesse Tyler Ferguson‘s attendance, also catches their attention.

Donald Glover, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett and Aidy Bryant in A Kanye Place Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“From Modern freaking Family?” Strong says, immediately disappearing after a monster hears her.

One by one, the members of the group are taken away, including Bryant, who listens to West’s song “Lift Yourself.”

“Did he just say, ‘Poopity Scoop?'” Bryant asks after Bennett throws the phone away. “I need to know if he said ‘poopity scoop.'”

She quickly chases after it and disappears as well, until only Glover and Bennett are left. As the red lights flicker, signaling an emergency, Glover says, “Kanye was just on TMZ and he said slavery was a choice.”

Bennett can’t contain his horror, letting out a loud “No!” as he also disappears. Ultimately, West’s tweets lead to the deaths of the entire group.

West’s tweets supporting Trump were brought up earlier in the episode, with the “Stronger” rapper supposedly becoming his new “chief strategist.”

The father of three has been keeping a low profile in recent days, staying in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, as he completes his upcoming album, PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday.

“Kim [Kardashian West] happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE before she flew to Las Vegas for a high school reunion. “She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album. The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing. Kim is absolutely concerned about Kanye. She likes being in Jackson Hole so she can keep an eye on his health. She wants to make sure he eats and sleeps enough. She doesn’t want him to push himself beyond his limits. She wants a healthy Kanye.”