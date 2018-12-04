Kanye West Called Out by Star of The Cher Show Musical for Texting During Opening Night

Kanye West isn’t a Cher superfan like his wife Kim Kardashian— so it seems!

On Monday night, West, 41, and Kardashian, 38, stepped out to attend the first night of The Cher Show, a Broadway musical about the 72-year-old singer’s life, which features 35 songs from her career with Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond playing Cher at different phases in her life.

However, instead of basking in all of Cher’s accomplishments, the Chicago rapper appeared to be a bit preoccupied throughout the show with his phone, according to one baffled cast member.

“Hey @KanyeWest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here,” Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono is the musical wrote on Twitter.

“It’s opening night,” the actor continued. “Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

West later responded to Spector writing, “To Cher and the Cher show team the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe’ please pardon my lack of etiquette.”

“We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece,” West added.

In addition to West’s apology, Kardashian’s love for Cher no doubt makes up for her husband’s faux pas a little.

In May, Kardashian and her high school classmates traveled to Las Vegas to see Cher perform.

For the show, the reality star, who dressed up as the iconic singer for Halloween 2017, wore different “Cher looks,” including bright turquoise eyeshadow, periwinkle acrylic nails and long jet black hair.

“I can’t take it @Cher is seriously the most amazing beautiful person ever!!!” Kardashian tweeted at the time.

Moments from the concert were also featured on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which showed Kardashian and her friends meeting Cher after her performance.

Luckily for Kardashian, her feelings towards Cher are mutual.

In 2017, PEOPLE caught up with Cher, who raved over the KKW Beauty founder.

“There was a picture of Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Kim together, and I thought she looked unbelievable,” Cher said of the star’s glittering chainmail skirt and white crop top ensemble at Balmain’s Los Angeles Boutique opening in July of that year.

“It’s my favorite picture of her and he was in a a black-and-white striped jacket. I just thought it was perfect and things are almost never perfect but that was perfect. I loved it.”