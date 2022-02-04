Jeen-yus: A Kanye Trilogy's first part will hit theaters for one day only on Feb. 10 before premiering on Netflix on Feb. 16.

Kanye West Predicts His Future Success in Jeen-yuhs Documentary Trailer: 'I Have Something to Say'

The official trailer for the three-part Kanye West documentary 21 years in the making is here, just days before the film is set to get a one-night-only movie theater debut.

The trailer for Jeen-yus: A Kanye Trilogy dropped on Friday, and features vintage footage of the rapper, 44, working in the studio, hanging out with friends like Pharrell and JAY-Z and late mom Donda, and performing for fans.

"When I first put the camera on this up-and-coming producer back in 1998, I knew he was destined for greatness," a voiceover says in the clip. "The goal was to see how far his dreams would take him, but I had no idea where life would take us next. It felt like the bigger Kanye got, the farther we grew apart. But there was more to Kanye's story that I needed to tell."

In an old interview, West says he believes his success — which began with his 2004 debut album The College Dropout —"was in God's plan."

"I think he just has me here for a reason, that I have something to say," West says in the trailer. "There's people that might be better programmers, better rappers, [but] the way I think I really won is I had the heart. If I do what I'm supposed to do, people [are] gonna look back like, 'Man, remember dude used to just make beats for people?'"

Jeen-yus celebrated its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and Act 1 (Vision) will hit theaters for one day only on Feb. 10, before it premieres on Netflix as part of a three-week event on Feb. 16.

The documentary is produced by TIME Studios and directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah, who also co-directed the 2005 music video for West's "Two Words."

A first-look clip that featured West rapping in 2002 alongside Mos Def, Consequence and actor Wood Harris, was released in September.

In the years since filming began, West has gone on to become one of the most successful and influential artists of the hip-hop genre. He's also weathered various setbacks, including a bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2016 and a highly publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, in 2021.

On Friday, West put his ex on blast in an Instagram post that took issue with their 8-year-old daughter North's presence on TikTok.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the rapper captioned a screenshot of North's TikTok.

Kardashian responded hours later, slamming West's "hurtful" and "constant attacks" on her and assuring that their daughter's social media use is supervised.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," the SKIMS mogul concluded.