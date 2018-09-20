Kanye West Calls JAY-Z and Beyoncé 'Famleeeeee' After Feud over Couple Skipping His Wedding

Kanye West has had an up and down relationship with JAY-Z over the years, but the rapper and his wife Beyoncé are apparently back to being family.

On Thursday, West, 41, posted a photo of the Carters coupled up in a car. In the cozy snap, JAY-Z, 48, has his arm slung around Queen Bey, 37, who’s dressed up in a two-piece top and matching skirt.

West simply captioned the photo: “famleeeeee”

West and JAY-Z’s friendship began in the late ’90s when he was recruited to produce tracks for Roc-A-Fella Records, which was founded by JAY-Z, Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke.

West chronicled their friendship on his 2007 song “Big Brother,” referencing a time when he asked JAY-Z for tickets to his Madison Square Garden but was told by the mogul to purchase them instead. Jay later clarified in an interview that he had already given West four tickets.

Though Beyoncé sent well wishes to West and his wife Kim Kardashian West on their wedding day, she nor her husband attended the fête in 2014. Then two years later West went on a rant during his concert, saying their daughters had yet to have a play date nor did the couple check in after Kardashian West’s Paris robbery.

JAY-Z called out West’s erratic behavior on his track “Kill JAY-Z,” and the two also battled over a money dispute involving Tidal.

“What really hurt me, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it,” JAY-Z later said in a radio interview. “We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me.”

The “99 Problems” rapper added: “You know it’s a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues. And he knows crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. ‘Cause we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we’ve had many. That’s part of who we are.”

Last fall, however, Jay revealed the duo were back on speaking terms. “He’s my brother,” he told T, The New York Times Style Magazine. “I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us … It’s just that there’s certain things that happened that’s not really acceptable to me. And we just need to speak about it. But there’s genuine love there.”

Earlier this year, West acknowledged he was “hurt” by their lack of attendance on his wedding day. “I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding,” he said.