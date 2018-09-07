Kanye West Serves as Co-Creative Director for Pornhub Awards — and Drops a New Song

Kanye West can now add Pornhub Awards to his ever-eclectic résumé.

The rapper co-creative directed the first-ever Pornhub Awards on Thursday evening, held at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by adult film star Asa Akira.

Rumors began to swirl on Monday that West, 41, was allegedly in talks to co-creative direct the show. On Thursday, a representative for the musician confirmed to Vanity Fair, ahead of the inaugural ceremony, that he and longtime collaborator Willo Perron would work together as the show’s creative directors.

“Accessing his creative acumen in the worlds of design, production, music, photography, and apparel, West aims to present the award show with a unique approach and in a new light, minimizing the divide between the public and the private,” a statement for the event read.

RELATED: Kanye West Jokes He Worried About Kim Around Trump, Talks Porn Preferences on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

West designed many of the ceremonial details, including the makeup and wardrobe styling (featuring unreleased Yeezy apparel!) for the show — set in 6918 — and the “bespoke erotica-inspired award statue,” according to a statement. Following the show, the “Gold Digger” rapper surprise-dropped a Yeezy x Pornhub collaboration — five sweatshirts honoring the night’s big winners Abella Danger, Mia Malkova, Lena Paul, Riley Reid and Kendra Sunderland as well as their categories. The tops are available for 24 hours on YeezySupply.com. (Images of the other sweatshirts are not safe for work.)

RELATED: Kanye West Apologizes to Drake After Kim Kardashian West Shuts Down Affair Rumors

In addition to new merch, West also dropped a profanity-laden new song, “I Love It” featuring Lil Pump, along with a Spike Jonze-produced music video that also featured comedian Adele Givens. With a repeated chorus of “You’re such a f—in’ ho, I love it (I love it),” West raps about how he’s “a sick f—, I like a quick f—” before offering to get his girl “that nip-tuck.”

(Editor’s note: The video below features explicit language and sexual content.)

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Husband Kanye West Is Her No. 1 Fashion Influence

Of course, West has been open about his love of porn and the adult film industry in the past. In August, Jimmy Kimmel asked the rapper if his views on women had changed since he had daughters of his own. West replied, “Nah, I still look at Pornhub.”

The rapper beamed as he discussed his favorite category of adult videos, which he says are those that feature interracial couples as they reflect his and wife Kim Kardashian West‘s reality.