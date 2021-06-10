West and Shayk returned to the States on Wednesday as several sources told PEOPLE that the two are seeing each other and that there's "interest from both sides"

See Kanye West and Irina Shayk Together in France After Model 'Happily Accepted' His Invitation

A whirlwind trip to France!

Kanye West and Irina Shayk were pictured in France earlier this week before returning to the United States Wednesday as sources told PEOPLE that the two are seeing each other and that there's mutual interest.

In the new photos, taken during the pair's trip to France to celebrate West's 44th birthday, the rapper is seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and a gold chain while Shayk, 35, sported a white crop top and baggy sweatpants as they walked in a field of grass.

West began "pursuing" Shayk several weeks ago and invited her to visit Villa La Coste, where they stayed for three nights, a source told PEOPLE.

Kanye West; Irina Shayk Credit: Paul Morigi/WireImage; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"She seems smitten," the source said. "He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating but there is an interest from both sides."

A separate insider added that the new flame flew back to the United States on Wednesday - West dropped off Shayk in New York City, while he flew to Los Angeles alone.

The news of West and Shayk's new romance comes several months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage. A third source told PEOPLE that "Irina isn't friends with Kim at all, so there's no weirdness there."

