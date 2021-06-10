See Kanye West and Irina Shayk Together in France After Model 'Happily Accepted' His Invitation
West and Shayk returned to the States on Wednesday as several sources told PEOPLE that the two are seeing each other and that there's "interest from both sides"
A whirlwind trip to France!
Kanye West and Irina Shayk were pictured in France earlier this week before returning to the United States Wednesday as sources told PEOPLE that the two are seeing each other and that there's mutual interest.
In the new photos, taken during the pair's trip to France to celebrate West's 44th birthday, the rapper is seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and a gold chain while Shayk, 35, sported a white crop top and baggy sweatpants as they walked in a field of grass.
West began "pursuing" Shayk several weeks ago and invited her to visit Villa La Coste, where they stayed for three nights, a source told PEOPLE.
"She seems smitten," the source said. "He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating but there is an interest from both sides."
A separate insider added that the new flame flew back to the United States on Wednesday - West dropped off Shayk in New York City, while he flew to Los Angeles alone.
The news of West and Shayk's new romance comes several months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage. A third source told PEOPLE that "Irina isn't friends with Kim at all, so there's no weirdness there."
The source added that the musician and model met "a while back" - Shayk previously modeled for Yeezy and appeared in his music video for "Power." West also name-dropped her in "Christian Dior Flow" with the lyric "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen" back in 2010.
West shares daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, Psalm, 2, with Kardashian. Meanwhile, Shayk shares daughter Lea De Seine, 3½, with actor Bradley Cooper, whom she split from in 2019 after four years together.