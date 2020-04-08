Kanye West to Perform at Joel Osteen's Virtual Easter Service: 'It'll Be a Blessing' Says Source

Image zoom Taylor Hill/WireImage; Cindy Ord/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kanye West is expected to provide joyful noise at Joel Osteen‘s Easter service.

On Wednesday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that West, 42, is set to collaborate with the megachurch personality, 57, on a virtual church service broadcast this weekend.

“Yes, it’s true,” says the insider. “Things are still up in the air about logistics, but it looks like it’s going to work out. Joel asked him and he jumped at the chance.”

Adds the source: “Kanye has been wanting to do something during the quarantine and he feels like it’ll be a good way to be a blessing to other people.”

TMZ was first to report the news, adding that Carey, 50, and Tyler Perry, 50, will also be participating in the religious event.

Osteen’s non-denominational Houston megachurch regularly live-streams its services to millions of followers, and this Easter is no exception. According to the Lakewood website, there are services scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Image zoom From left: Kim Kardashian West, North, Kanye West and Joel Osteen in November. Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock

“This is a great OPPORTUNITY to bring the message of hope to our neighbors, friends, and family,” reads a message on the church’s website. “We want to encourage you to invite, share and re-post with as many people as possible. People are needing the hope we have in Jesus more than ever before.”

In October, a source told PEOPLE that West sparked a friendship with Osteen and wants to spend more time working with him. “[Kanye] is very interested in going and spending more time with Joel,” the source said at the time. “They are friends. They message each other a lot. They have deep conversations.“

Added the insider: “He wants to learn how other churches do things. He wants to spend time with other Christian leaders. He’s open for tips and guidance. This is all very important to Ye.”

Osteen, in December, spoke about his connection with the Jesus Is King rapper, telling Good Morning America that the two “just struck up a conversation and friendship.”

“It just felt right to me because … I’m a believer in people, and I found him to be very genuine and just a fantastic person,” Osteen said at the time.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.