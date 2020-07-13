“In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday," the rapper wrote alongside the new track

Kanye West Pays Tribute to Late Mother on Her Birthday with New Song 'Donda'

Kanye West is honoring his mother on what would have been her 71st birthday.

In loving tribute to his late mother Donda West, who died in November 2007, West shared a short, new song online, titled "Donda."

The track begins with Donda reciting the lyrics to KRS-One's "Sound of Da Police" over gospel music, before the rapper, 43, comes in with a few bars of his own — several of which appeared to reference his intent to run for president.

"Righteous indignation in this nation/ we 'gon start a revolution in this basement," West raps, going on to say, "Y'all had your fake leaders, don't worry we got it."

"Mama I need you to tuck me in/ I done made some mistakes and they rubbed it in / I know you and grandma had enough of them/ Why I gotta be so stubborn then," he adds, before promising, "I'm doin' this one for y'all so we can end racism once and for all."

West went on to write that the song was "In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday." It is unclear whether the new song will appear on the upcoming album he teased last month, which he said was titled God's Country.

Wife Kim Kardashian West, who was able to meet West's mother two months before her death, also paid tribute to Donda with a touching tribute.

In addition to retweeting her husband's post, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared a throwback video of West and his mother, set to his 2005 song "Hey Mama."

Donda, who was a college professor before retiring, died at the age of 58 of heart disease while suffering "multiple post-operative factors" after plastic surgery.