Kanye West Objects to Kim Kardashian's Criticism of His 'Misinformation' on Social Media

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum previously filed court documents claiming her estranged husband has caused "emotional distress" by "putting a lot of misinformation" on social media

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's legal battle continues.

The rapper, 44, filed an objection to his estranged wife's latest filing, in which she accused West of spreading "misinformation" on social media regarding their "private family matters and co-parenting."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian, 41, states in the court documents filed on Wednesday that his actions have "created emotional distress."

The Donda 2 musician responded on Friday, claiming Kardashian's statement is "double hearsay" in new court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation," West's attorney says in the objection filing. "The social media posts are not attached to the declaration."

kim kardashian, kanye west Kim Kardashian (left), Kanye West | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Shutterstock

The objection continues, "Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye. Had that been done, the posts would be admissible as statements of a party opponent. Instead, Kim argues a point that is not in the record. The statement is inadmissible hearsay ... so Kanye asks that it be stricken."

Kardashian's rep and lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A hearing has been scheduled for March 2.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair initially maintained a civil post-split relationship as they co-parented their four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½ — but things eventually turned rocky between the pair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson flourished in the public eye, the Yeezy designer launched several attacks on social media and in the press. She eventually spoke out against her ex after he accused her of allowing daughter North to have a TikTok account "against [his] will."

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this month. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

Kardashian continued, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

RELATED: Kanye West Says He Takes 'Accountability' for Now-Deleted Instagram Posts 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian

She lastly declared she wants to "handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

West later issued a public apology to Kardashian and Davidson, 28, for harassing them on social media. At the time, the "Stronger" rapper acknowledged that "sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing." He additionally took "accountability" for his actions, though he later continued posting about his ex, her family and Davidson.

In her filing on Wednesday, the SKIMS founder also said West's efforts to impede her divorce request "should be rejected."

"Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties' marital relationship is over," the documents state. "Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties' private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties' marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties' children."

Attached to the extensive document was a personal declaration from Kardashian, who further expressed her "desire" to have the marriage terminated.