Kanye West Is 'Not Doing Well' Amid Split from Kim Kardashian: 'He Knows What He Is Losing' Says Source

By all accounts, Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West are heading towards divorce — and a source close to the rapper tells PEOPLE that he is struggling as reality sets in.

"Kanye is not doing well," the source tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim."

According to sources, 2020 proved to be a trying year for the famous couple. In January 2021, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian plans to end her marriage with West.

"They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider told PEOPLE at the time. "And Kim is okay with it."

In addition to Kardashian's public support of West, she has also been a mediator between him and her family. "She has defended him privately to her family," the source says. "She has stood beside him at a time where a few wives would have done that."

While no divorce papers have yet been filed, multiple sources tell PEOPLE that a split is imminent.

"There is very little hope of reconciliation," says the source. "It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles."

Kardashian, 40, is the primary caregiver for the couple's four children: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May. She has told her inner circle that she wants West to be a part of their lives.

"Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants," says the source. "She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She only requires that he is not going to damage them. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants. He hasn't been great about that, but everyone is encouraging him to do it."

"Kim doesn't want to hurt him," the source continues. "She just knows she can't be married to him anymore. He is very aware that she has been a good wife. He still loves her very much. But he understands."