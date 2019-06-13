Hear a Sneak Peek of Kanye West's New Song in Nearly a Year 'Brothers' in Tales First Look

Audiences will be hearing a new song from Kanye West when season 2 of BET’s Tales returns.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek of the 42-year-old rapper’s new song “Brothers” featuring Charlie Wilson, which was co-produced by Tales‘ show creator Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo. “Brothers” will be featured in the July 2 premiere episode and will be included in the series’ soundtrack.

“Brothers” is West’s first solo project in a year after he released his album ‘Ye in June 2018. Since then, he’s been featured on collaborations such as December 2018’s “One Minute” with XXXTentacion and January’s “Mixed Personalities” with YNW Melly.

The Tales‘ single also comes nearly a year following the September 2018 release of “I Love It” with Lil Pump — the song which he and West performed together on Saturday Night Live, dressed in outfits resembling bottles of Perrier and Fiji Water.

The 21-time Grammy winner — who welcomed his fourth child, son Psalm, via surrogate on May 9 with wife Kim Kardashian West — continues to work on his forthcoming album Yandhi as well as his weekly Sunday Services, which is centered on music performances that include some of his greatest hits such as “Jesus Walks” and “Lift Yourself.”

“I am beyond excited for the return of Tales. Producing this new record with my production partner Seven and working with Kanye for a song exclusively for the Tales series, has been one of the highlights of my music and TV career,” Lorenzo said in a statement.

“I did it for my hip-hop culture. I wanted to give the fans something to listen to and enjoy as well as visually enjoy, and ‘Brothers,’ the song in conjunction with this global TV premiere is precisely that moment. Tales is back!!” he added.

Lorenzo first teased the collaboration in May when he shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, along with the hashtag #visionaryideas.

Season 2 of Tales, starring Elijah Kelley, Draya Michele, Thomas Q. Jones, LisaRaye McCoy and Cynthia Bailey, premieres on BET July 2 at 9 p.m. ET.