Kanye West Previews His New Album Jesus Is King, Reveals It Has a Song About Chick-Fil-A

Kanye West gave fans a glimpse into his new album and accompanying IMAX film, Jesus Is King, on Wednesday, revealing that one of the tracks is about a very popular fast food chain.

During a special screening event on Wednesday night at The Forum in Los Angeles, the 42-year-old rapper showed fans his new film and played a selection of songs from the upcoming album of the same name. The IMAX film — which is meant to resemble the rapper’s famous Sunday Service — and the album are both scheduled to drop on Friday.

One song, which features the chorus “Closed on Sunday / You my Chick-fil-A,” references Chick-fil-A’s religious policy of closing all of its locations every Sunday.

“Closed on Sunday / You my Chick-fil-A / Hold the selfies / Put the ‘gram away / Get your family / Now hold hands and pray,” West raps in the song.

Also in attendance at Wednesday night’s event was West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, who documented the evening on her Instagram Story. The reality star, 39, shared photos and videos of the cheering crowd standing in a grassy, nature-inspired installation of tall reeds and pampas grass.

The installation was created by artist Meg Webster, according to a photo shared by Kardashian West, who also shared more clips of West rapping his new songs.

On Monday, West tweeted out the new release date for the highly-anticipated gospel album, which was originally scheduled to drop on Sept. 27. Jesus Is King marks West’s first album since 2018’s Ye.

“JESUS IS KING OCT 25th,” the musician tweeted, alongside an image of a blue vinyl record featuring his name and the album title.

“Filmed in the summer of 2019, JESUS IS KING brings Kanye West‘s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert,” IMAX previously said in a statement about the accompanying film. “This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album JESUS IS KING — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX.”

Earlier this week, West celebrated his wife’s 39th birthday by donating $1 million to criminal justice organizations in her name.

“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye [got] me the most amazing bags,” Kardashian West tweeted. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

Hard at work preparing for his Friday album release, the rapper was unable to attend Kardashian West’s early birthday festivities in Palm Springs, California, a source recently told PEOPLE.

“He is very busy right now,” the source said.