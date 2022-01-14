"He doesn't want Kim to date Pete. Or anyone else," a source close to the rapper tells PEOPLE

Kanye West 'Never Pretended He Was Happy' About Kim Kardashian Moving on with Pete Davidson: Source

Kanye West is still reeling about his pending divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper has "struggled" seeing his estranged wife dating Pete Davidson, a source close to West tells PEOPLE.

"It's very hard for him that Kim has moved on. This is something he has struggled with since Kim started dating Pete. He never pretended he was happy about it," the insider says. "He doesn't want Kim to date Pete. Or anyone else."

Speaking to Jason Lee on an upcoming episode of Hollywood Unlocked, West asks the host, "How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me and everybody's like, 'Aw, that's cool?'" (The rapper is referring to an Aladdin sketch Kardashian and Davidson kissed in when the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live in October.)

Reps for Kardashian and West did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The reality star, 41, first sparked romance rumors with Davidson last October, when they were seen holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, following her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Regardless of her new romance, West believed the Keeping Up with Kardashians alum would reconsider their divorce.

"To Kanye, he and Kim are still married. He always thought Kim was gonna change her mind about the divorce. His whole life is in turmoil," the source adds. "He is trying his best to stay busy with work and [new girlfriend] Julia [Fox]."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Grammy winner made his relationship with Fox public with a steamy photoshoot last week but a second insider previously told PEOPLE that he still wants to rekindle his romance with Kardashian.

"He's still telling people that he wants to have Kim back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so," the second source revealed.

The source adds that West "has no plans at this time to start a long-term relationship."