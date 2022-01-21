Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Netflix's upcoming documentary about Kanye West's rise to fame, is expected to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday before dropping on Netflix next month

Kanye West Demands Final Approval for Netflix Doc: 'I Can Be in Charge of My Own Image'

Kanye West is demanding to have a final say over Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the upcoming Netflix documentary about his rise to fame.

Just two days ahead of Jeen-Yuhs' anticipated premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, the 44-year-old rapper posted a message on his Instagram, saying, "I'm going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix."

He continued, "Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance."

In response, Clarence "Coodie" Simmons, who directed the film with Chike Ozah, told the New York Post, "We're still trying to work things out with Kanye and his team."

In an interview with Variety last week, Simmons and Ozah said that West would not have final cut over Jeen-Yuhs, which will premiere as a three-week event on Netflix starting Feb. 16.

"I said, 'Dude, you have to trust me.' And he did, 100%," Simmons said. "Mind you, when his team and the business-people have gotten involved, they're of course going to have their say. But I needed to tell this story. It's not about making Kanye likable or not. The footage doesn't lie. What makes the film special is that it's not something definitive; it's his journey through my vision."

Jeen-Yuhs is a three-part documentary filmed over more than 20 years of West's career. The film will show West making his way as a singer and businessman, and it will also take a look at his failed 2020 presidential bid and the death of his mother, Donda West, in 2007.

In the official trailer for the documentary that dropped earlier this month, West can be seen in New York in 2002, two years before the release of his debut album The College Dropout.

"Me and Fest got into an argument in the car," West says in the clip of rapper Rhymefest. "I feel like he disrespected me, man. Tried to say I wasn't a genius yet."

As he smiles to the camera, Rhymefest chimes in to ask, "Well, who are you to call yourself a genius?"

West smiles at the camera once more and the teaser continues, showing the rapper in the studio with stars including Jay Z, performing before large crowds and laughing with his late mother.

"It's always like God saying, 'I'm about to hand you the world. Just know that at any given time, I could take it away from you,'" a voiceover says.

Ahead of the premiere on Netflix, the first part of the documentary titled Act 1 (Vision) will also hit theaters for one day only on Feb. 10.

In the years since filming began, West has gone on to become one of the most successful and influential artists in hip-hop. He's also weathered various setbacks, including a bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2016 and a highly publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, in 2021.

He's since started dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who confirmed their romance in a recent essay she wrote for Interview magazine.

"[She is] kind of like his muse," a source told PEOPLE. "He loves her smile and attitude."