Kanye West to Open Donda Academy Prep School in Simi Valley, Accepting Admission Applications

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City.

Kanye West is reportedly planning to open a prep school in California.

According to multiple reports, the 44-year-old rapper is looking to open a private school called the Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West.

The institution is said to open at the site where a former private school once stood, between Simi Valley and Moorpark, CBS 2 reported.

A website that appears to be for the school promises that it will provide students with "a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving," making them the "next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators."

A representative for West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

West's Donda Academy plans to craft a basketball program to rival that of Sierra Canyon, the school that LeBron James' son Bronny James currently attends, per Yahoo! Sports.

Donda Academy, which is said to be backed by Adidas, will count junior Jalen Hooks as a member, the outlet added. Hooks already has offers from a variety of colleges, including Michigan State and Purdue, among others.

"It's just one of those things you can't pass up," Hooks told the Indianapolis Star of joining the academic institution. "It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level."

Yahoo Sports! reports that other athletes including Robert Dillingham, Jahki Howard, and Zion Cruz are also linked to the school.