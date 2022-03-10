Kanye West Subpoenaed in Trial Involving Ex-Employee, May Have to Testify: Report

Kanye West has been issued a subpoena in a case involving former employee Arjun Dhillon, who is charged with wire fraud

Kanye West may soon be taking the witness stand at trial thanks to his indirect involvement in a federal wire fraud case in Chicago.

The "Eazy" rapper and his legal team have been subpoenaed to testify at the upcoming trial of Arjun Dhillon, a former employee of West's accused of trying to scam $250,000 from a wealthy philanthropist, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Dhillon's attorneys have reportedly issued subpoenas to Pryor Cashman LLP, the law firm representing West, 44, in the case, and to the musician himself to appear at trial.

At a status hearing on Wednesday, Dhillon's attorney Sheldon Zenner, who declined to comment, said that West has not been personally given notice of the subpoena, but that Pryor Cashman and the other firms representing him "have so far refused to accept service," the Tribune reported.

Dhillon was charged in January 2020 with wire fraud for "falsely representing his association with Kanye West to secure a $250,000 payment" from a philanthropist's online charity campaign, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

kanye west Kanye West | Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

His indictment talks extensively of someone referred to as "Musician A," but does not identify said musician; a motion filed this week and obtained by PEOPLE, however, indicates that West is, in fact, "Musician A."

The indictment says Dhillon was "briefly affiliated" with West, but was fired around October 2018, the year before his alleged scheme took place.

Dhillon is accused of defrauding a single victim by claiming he was associated with West, and that the Grammy-winning rapper was willing to support the victim's online philanthropy campaign if the victim gave $250,000 to support West's purported studio design project.

Dhillon allegedly created fake emails to convince the victim of his close relationship with West, and Dhillon's bank flagged the transaction after the victim wired the money, according to the documents.

After Dhillon "falsely represented" his association with West to the bank in an effort to keep the money, the victim was eventually able to put a stop to the wire after alerting his own bank.

Jury selection for the trial is set to begin on April 4, and U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin told a Pryor Cashman attorney that it would be in everyone's best interest "to simply accept receipt of the subpoena and file a motion to quash it if need be" before the trial begins, the Tribune reported. A representative for Pryor Cashman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

West, meanwhile, is currently embroiled in other legal drama involving his ongoing divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The Skims founder, who filed for divorce in February 2021, was declared legally single earlier this month after West challenged her request, though the musician later said in a statement, "I've asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children."

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.