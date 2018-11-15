Kanye West Sings Backstreet Boys' Hit Song 'I Want It That Way' with Mark Zuckerberg

Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg have one thing in common — they love the Backstreet Boys!

On Wednesday, West, 41, shared a candid photo of himself and the co-founder of Facebook, 34, rocking out to the boy band’s 1999 hit “I Want It That Way.”

In the shot, the rapper can be seen holding a microphone to his mouth, belting out the lyrics with his eyes closed. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg was pictured in the corner of the shot also holding up a microphone.

It’s unclear as to where or why this epic karaoke session took place, but fans are loving it.

We sang Backstreet Boys I want it that way pic.twitter.com/IzGHk7i7OP — ye (@kanyewest) November 15, 2018

“I never thought Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg would have so much in common with my Saturday nights at La Sing,” one fan tweeted.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all Kanye drops a pic of him and Mark Zuckerberg singing Backstreet Boys song for karaoke #YeezyTaughtMe,” another user wrote.

“Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg singing ‘I Want It That Way’ together is a phrase I never even considered possible until today,” a fan said.

I never thought Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg would have so much in common with my Saturday nights at La Sing https://t.co/8GBuVHfiZA — Emily Olle (@emilyolle) November 15, 2018

Just when you think you’ve seen it all Kanye drops a pic of him and Mark Zuckerberg singing a Backstreet Boys song for karaoke #YeezyTaughtMe — Shawny B (@shawnybpgh) November 15, 2018

"Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg singing 'I Want It That Way' together," is a phrase I never even considered possible until today. https://t.co/tzVGF8Nen7 — nathaniel (@NatMcMahan) November 15, 2018

Video or it didn’t happen — WAYNE (@Bleeeeechers) November 15, 2018

Some fans, however, weren’t satisfied with just the photo.

“Video or it didn’t happen,” one user tweeted underneath’s West’s photo.

The karaoke photo comes hours after West’s wife Kim Kardashian shared that her husband hasn’t completely abandoned the political arena after vowing to distance himself at the end of October.

After President Donald Trump’s controversial tweet that blamed the devastating California wildfires on the state’s alleged mismanagement, West reached out to government officials, according to the Kimoji creator, 38.

“When he doesn’t agree with something like that fire comment he will screengrab [and] he will send it to the people close to [Trump] and say that maybe there should be a little more empathy in this,” Kardashian West told Variety.

The issue hit close to home for West, who evacuated his family as the wildfires drew closer to their home. Kardashian West told the outlet that the family had an hour to evacuate.