Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Rolling Loud After Dropping Out of Headlining Gig

Kanye West was originally slated to headline Friday’s opening night of the weekend-long hip-hop music festival before he was replaced by Kid Cudi

Miami, FL - Kanye West paints his face black and surprises Rolling loud Miami with a performance alongside rapper Lil Durk. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Miami, FL - Kanye West paints his face black and surprises Rolling loud Miami with a performance alongside rapper Lil Durk. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Fans were taken for a ride at Rolling Loud.

On Friday, the opening night of the hip-hop music festival began in Miami and was full of surprises from artists, including Kanye West, who shocked guests with a one-song appearance after the festival previously announced he would no longer be headlining the day's lineup.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The artist was welcomed to the stage by Lil Durk while wearing a futuristic set of shades and black paint on his face. His appearance was a total shock to the crowd, which went silent before erupting into cheers.

West, 45, performed "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" from his album Life of Pablo, as fans from other stages ran over to catch a glimpse of the rapper in action.

Miami, FL - Kanye West paints his face black and surprises Rolling loud Miami with a performance alongside rapper Lil Durk. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Credit: iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID

Attendees couldn't help but speculate if West's decision to play his Life of Pablo tune was a diss to Kid Cudi, who is featured on the song. Cudi, 38, replaced West as Friday's headliner and has admitted to beef with the musician.

Cudi previously said that he and West are "not cool" in April when they appeared together on the Pusha T track "Rock n Roll" for his album It's Almost Dry.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man," Cudi wrote on Twitter at the time. "He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye."

The pair previously sparked a feud in February when West announced that Cudi would not appear on his Donda 2 album because of his friendship with Pete Davidson, who is dating West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Stuns BET Awards 2022 Crowd with Surprise Appearance to Honor Friend Sean 'Diddy' Combs

During Cudi's set at Rolling Loud, fans threw items including paper and water bottles at him. After being hit in the face with a bottle mid-song, the Entergalactic artist told the crowd before him, "Yo, I will walk off this stage," as seen in a video posted to Twitter from the event.

"If you all throw one more f---ing thing up here, I will leave," he added.