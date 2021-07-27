Kanye West Reportedly Living in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Work on Donda Album

Kanye West seemed to be spotted at an Atlanta United soccer game at the stadium over the weekend

Kanye West is focused on fine-tuning his new music, but apparently, not in a traditional recording studio.

The 44-year-old rapper is said to be staying at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to complete his 10th studio album Donda, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Over the weekend, the artist was spotted in the stands of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Atlanta United's Saturday soccer game, wearing the stocking-like mask and red snowsuit he was pictured in two days prior at the listening party.

"So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit," one person commented on Twitter.

Kanye West; Donda West Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Donda is named after the Grammy winner's late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007. The album is his first since Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage, which he alludes to in a song called "Losing My Family."

The track begins with the voice of the rapper's late mother offering words of advice about love and marriage.

"Two lessons that he passed along to his children," she says. "The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally."

West then repeats the lyrics "I'm losing my family" as the track continues.

"She's screaming at me / Honey, why could you leave?" he raps. "Darling, how could you leave? / Come back tonight, baby / Come back tonight, darling, please / Darling, how could you leave?"