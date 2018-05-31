Kanye West Holding Listening Party for New Album in Wyoming: 'He's So Happy and Excited' Says Source

Kanye West‘s new music is set to be unleashed.

After holing up for weeks in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to put the finishing touches on his eighth studio album, West is finally ready to reveal his latest work.

The rapper, 40, and his new team have invited select friends, colleagues and press out to Jackson Hole for a listening party to be held Thursday, May 31.

“I talked to him yesterday and he’s so happy and excited to present the music in the place that inspired it and where it was created,” says a source close to West who will be in attendance.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and family in Wyoming. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It’s a happy time for West, who had a rocky return to the spotlight in April before escaping to Jackson Hole with wife Kim Kardashian, daughters North and Chicago and son Saint.

After going on a headline-fueling Twitter spree he received backlash from fans and famous friends alike for making a controversial statement about slavery, before clarifying on Twitter. Most recently, West drew criticism for licensing a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-strewn bathroom to use as the cover of rapper Pusha T’s new album.

Kardashian West has largely been by her husband’s side through it all. She and their kids joined him in Jackson Hole but has kept up her commitments, stepping out with her mom and sisters at The Met Gala and most recently visiting the White House to meet with President Trump about prison reform.

Though sources told PEOPLE earlier this year that the rapper was struggling with his mental health again and there was strife between him and mother-in-law Kris Jenner, the source says he’s currently feeling better than ever.

With the upcoming album, reportedly titled Love Everybody, “He feels like he’s really tapped into his creativity, using everything he’s learned and all the skills he’s honed up until this point,” says the West source. “He said when you get to this stage as an artist it’s really possible to tap into magic.”