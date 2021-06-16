"They will date long distance," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of the bicoastal couple

Kanye West 'Likes Spending Time' with New Flame Irina Shayk, 'Plans to See Her Soon Again': Source

Kanye West is having a good time with Irina Shayk.

After West, 44, was spotted strolling alongside Shayk, 35, in France, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that he enjoys his time with the Russian supermodel but that he has no plans of leaving Los Angeles. (She lives in New York City.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance," the source tells PEOPLE. "Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC."

"His kids live in L.A," the source adds, referring to his children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. "He is very focused on business in LA too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Has Known About Kanye West's Relationship with Irina Shayk for 'Weeks,' Source Says

The new reporting comes as a second source told PEOPLE that Shayk and West were seeing each other as they celebrated his 44th birthday at Villa La Coste in France.

"They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy," a source told PEOPLE, adding that they stayed three nights at Villa La Coste. "He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France."

"She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted," the source adds of the Russian supermodel. "They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."

kim kardashian; kanye west; irina shayk Credit: Getty; Shutterstock; Getty

A separate source told PEOPLE they had met "a while back." Shayk previously modeled for Yeezy and appeared in his music video for "Power." West also name-dropped her in "Christian Dior Flow" with the lyric "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen" back in 2010.

The new flame spent three days in Europe before they flew back to the United States.

Last week, another insider shared that West's estranged wife - who filed for divorce in February - had been aware of West and Shayk's new romance "for weeks."