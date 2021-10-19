Kanye West Legally Changes His Name to Ye

On Monday, the rapper got official approval for the name change from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court

Kanye West now has a much shorter legal name.

On Monday, the 44-year-old rapper got official approval to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to Ye, according to Los Angeles Superior Court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," the document reads. "The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner's name is changed from KANYE OMARI WEST to YE."

Ye filed to legally change his name in August. In the documents, he says his decision for the change is for "personal reasons" — and provides no further explanation.

In 2018, the Yeezy founder announced on Twitter he would be changing his stage name to Ye — following the release of his Ye album.

At the time, he spoke to radio host Big Boy and explained that aside from Ye being an abbreviation for his name — the nickname also has religious significance to him.

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you,' " Ye said of his self-named album's title. "So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are."

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Brad Barket/Getty

The news of the name change comes as the star's embroiled in a divorce with ex Kim Kardashian — who currently holds the "West" last name.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the reality star, 40, and her estranged husband are now in a "better" place than they were in February when Kardashian West filed for divorce.

"They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce," the insider said. "She is so happy that things are better now. It's all very beneficial for the kids."

Though the rapper has a "friendly relationship" with ex Kardashian West — sources say they are "not getting back together."

"Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though," a source previously told PEOPLE, noting that the former couple recently shared a meal. "She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings."