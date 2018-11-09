Kanye West Leaves Video Shoot After Shots Were Fired: He 'Was Never In Danger,' Says Source

Kanye West left the set of a music video shoot also starring Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj on Thursday, shortly after shots were fired outside.

A watch commander for the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities received a call of “shots fired” at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Thursday night. After arriving on the scene, the police were then able to confirm that shots had been fired “at a building in the 900 block of North Alpine Drive.”

Although police were not able to confirm the names of those present when the shooting took place, they shared that there were no reported injuries and investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Both West, 41, and Tekashi, 22, were on set at the time, according to The Blast, although Minaj, 35, was not.

“Kanye was never in danger,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The shooting happened outside of the house. It was still a frightening situation and Kanye left shortly after. They decided to cancel the video shoot to make sure everyone was safe.“

Minaj and Tekashi — who was sentenced to four years probation in October, years after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a child sex case — previously collaborated on track “FEFE.”

Seemingly commenting on the incident, on Friday, rapper 50 Cent shared an photo on Instagram of a window that appeared to have been struck by a bullet.

“Now somebody done shot my son video up in LA. Kanye was like 🏃🏽‍♂️💨😆,’ he wrote, adding the hashtag, positivevibes.”

The incident occurred around the same time Kim Kardashian West revealed on Instagram that she had been forced to evacuate from her home as a wildfire swept across the Hidden Hills area where she lives — and only had an hour to pack her bags.

The reality star, 38, had originally filmed the flames from her private jet only to find on landing that those flames were part of the Woolsey Fire, burning near the compound she shares with West.

Sharing the aerial video she had filmed earlier on her Instagram Stories, Kim explained to fans she was evacuating and asked them to “pray for Calabasas.”

“Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close” West tweeted on Friday morning.

Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close — ye (@kanyewest) November 9, 2018

Two wildfires currently burning through Southern California have forced thousands of people in the area to flee their homes for safety, including many high-profile celebrities.

One, dubbed the Woolsey Fire, covers 7,5000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and has caused the evacuation of 30,000 homes, CNN reported. Another, the Hill Fire, has spread over 10,000 acres in the Newbury Park area — blocks away from the Thousand Oaks bar where 12 people were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday.

In addition to the two wildfires burning in Southern California, an intense brush fire broke out in Northern California, causing thousands to evacuate, according to The Weather Channel. It’s being called the “Camp Fire.”

On Friday, The Butte County Sherrif’s Office released a statement on Twitter stating that five people have been found dead in the town of Paradise.