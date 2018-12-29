Kanye West Lashes Out at Drake for Following His Wife on Instagram Amid Feud

Looks like Kanye West might not be ready to make nice after all.

Weeks after seemingly squashing his beef with Drake, the Ye rapper, 41, lashed out at him on Saturday in a series of since-deleted tweets, slamming the Canadian rapper for following his wife Kim Kardashian West in September, amid their ongoing feud.

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” he wrote in the first since-deleted tweet, which was captured by fans.

“I had to bring this up because it’s the most f— up thing of all and I just saw it this morning,” he continued in another message that has also been deleted.

“Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram,” West added.

Drake no longer follows Kardashian West on Instagram, but he does follow her mom, Kris Jenner, plus the popular fan account @kanyedoingthings.

Switching gears, West seemed to be speaking for both himself and his wife when he wrote, “We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have.”

In a series of tweets that have not been deleted, West simply wrote, “Love everyone,” and “All positive vibes.”

In September, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, found herself involved in the pair’s ongoing feud, as Nick Cannon and DJ Akademiks speculated that Drake and Kardashian West might have had a romantic relationship in the past.

However, Kardashian West quickly shut down that line of thinking, writing on Instagram, “Never happened. End of story.”

Kim Kardashian West and Drake Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Although West and Drake’s beef is nothing new, the latest drama began earlier this month, when West took aim at Drake, tweeting over 125 times and claiming that the “In My Feelings” rapper threatened his family, targeted people suffering from mental illness and contacted his mother-in-law Jenner behind his back.

Travis Scott also went on to get caught up in the feud because of a line on his song “Sicko Mode,” which the Canadian rapper is featured on. On the track, both Drake and Scott rap about how they prefer “checks over stripes,” which refers to Nike, a brand they both have deals with, and Adidas, which makes West’s Yeezy sneakers.

However, West went on to seemingly squash his beef with both Drake and Scott, tweeting on Dec. 15 that despite the drama, “Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back. We love everyone.”

West went on to share that “it’s all love” between him and Scott, a claim which his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who is dating the 26-year-old rapper, later confirmed.

“Everyone is good, moved on, living life,” she went on to explain on Twitter. “It’s only positive energy.”

Drake, Kanye West and Travis Scott Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Although Kardashian West publicly supported her husband earlier this month, calling West a “genius” and arguing that the “Jesus Walks” rapper “paved the way for there to be a Drake,” a source told PEOPLE that she’s ready to put the controversy behind them now.

“Kim doesn’t plan on making another comment about the drama and she asked Kanye to do the same,” said the insider, adding that “Kim just wants him off Twitter.”