Kanye West Gifts Ugandan President Yeezy Sneakers and Claims He Wants 7 Children (Kim Does Not)

Kanye West is staying busy in Africa!

The 41-year-old rapper, who recently traveled to Uganda alongside his wife Kim Kardashian West and daughter North, met with the country’s president, Yoweri K Museveni, on Monday.

Bringing along his wife, the famous couple gave the president a pair of white Yeezy sneakers, which they both signed, according to the BBC.

Museveni went on to give the couple a gift of his own: Ugandan names.

West received the name “Kanyesigye,” meaning “I trust,” while Kim got “Kemigisha,” which means “the one with blessings from God,” the BBC reported. He also gave the pair a book about the country, entitled, Uganda, Gifted by Nature, according to CNN.

The outlet also reported that the couple were joined by West’s father, Ray West

While neither West nor the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, have yet to comment publicly on the meeting, Museveni had nothing but kind words for the famous couples.

“I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda’s tourism and the arts,” he wrote on his official Twitter page, alongside photos of the couple from their visit.

“I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa,” he added.

While discussing plans to boost the country’s tourism, West mentioned he wanted to create a kind of “Jurassic Park [or] Disney World,” according to a video of the visit obtained by TMZ.

During the video, the president also asked West how many children the couple have, to which West remarked, “We have 3. I would like to have 7.”

With a smile, the KKW Beauty mogul replied, “I would not like to have 7.”

The couple’s visit came less than a week after West met with another world leader: U.S. president Donald Trump.

During the bizarre meeting, West claimed he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder, and was told by a “neuropsychologist that works with the athletes in the NBA and NFL” that he was just suffering from sleep deprivation.

He went on to accuse Democrats of using the concept of racism to control voters.

While the couple’s 5-year-old daughter North did not attend the political visit, she did make a cameo in one of the numerous Twitter videos the rapper has shared in the past couple of days.

In the video, which the rapper captioned “Running with North,” West asks, “North, do you want to wear those glasses?” before putting the shades on himself. After a photographer tries to get a smile from North, West turns the camera to selfie mode, showing his daughter perched above him.

“Where you wanna go?” West asks North, who wears bright orange attire. He then takes off running, offering fans a peek at the landscape around him.

West and his wife arrived at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport on Friday, and later checked into a local lodge with North.

Earlier in October, West explained that he had pushed back the release of his upcoming album, Yandhi, in order to record in Africa.

“I didn’t finish it,” the rapper said during a TMZ Live interview, explaining that during a recent trip to Chicago he “felt this energy” and realized he needed “to go to what is known as Africa.”

He also remarked that he’d like to “have my kids in the studio and have my mic in the open so we can hear nature while we’re recording.”

Photos and videos shared on the rapper’s Twitter show that the rapper has set up a studio inside a Geo Dome to finish recording the album, which is slated to be released on Nov. 23.