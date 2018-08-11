Kanye West has surprised fans with a new song — and it contains a surprising lyric about Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
Early Saturday morning, the rapper, 41, released “XTCY” with DJ Clark Kent tweeting a link to the track which West retweeted soon after.
“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them,” the husband of Kim Kardashian raps in the first verse.
The cover art for West’s latest single, revealed via download, is a photo of his wife with her four sisters at Kylie’s 21st birthday bash, which the father of three also attended at Delilah, a restaurant-lounge in Los Angeles on Thursday night ahead of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s birthday at midnight on Friday.
RELATED: Kanye West Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder and Shares He Had First ‘Complete Blackout’ at Age 5
The premiere of “XTCY” follows the June 1 release of West’s album YE, his first full-length project since 2016’s The Life of Pablo.
On the seven-track YE, the 21-time Grammy winner addressed everything from his mental health and drug addiction to Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal and Kardashian’s reaction to his infamous declaration that slavery was a choice.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Hid Her Engagement Ring from Kris Humphries to Avoid Upsetting Kanye West
In the song “Wouldn’t Leave,” West reveals how Kardashian responded to his controversial comments about slavery.
“They say, ‘Build your own,’ I said, ‘How, Sway?/ I said, ‘Slavery a choice,’ they say, ‘How, Ye?’/ Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day/ Now I’m on fifty blogs gettin’ fifty calls/Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all I had to calm her down ‘cos she couldn’t breathe/I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave,” he rapped. “This is what they mean for better or for worse huh?”
WATCH: Kanye West Jokes He Worried About Kim Kardashian Around Trump: ‘He’s a Player’
The premiere of “XTCY” also comes days after his much-talked-about Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, which aired on Thursday.
During the wide-ranging interview, West spoke about his porn preferences, his bipolar diagnosis and his love of Trump, even calling the president a “player” after Kimmel asked if he was ever worried about Kardashian being alone in the presence of the Trump.