Kanye West Gets Goofy Posing Alongside Wife Kim Kardashian on the Versace Red Carpet

Ye is showing off his silly side!

Although Kanye West frequently opts for serious poses on the red carpet, the 41-year-old “I Love It” rapper wasn’t afraid to channel his inner goofball while attending the Versace pre-fall fashion show on Sunday night with wife Kim Kardashian West.

In one photo of the couple, West stood behind the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, comically tiling his head to the side, while in another he dropped down to a squat as his wife strikes one of her signature sexy poses.

Taking things one step further, in one image, the father of three stuck out his tongue as he good-naturedly flipped off the crowd.

For the special night at the New York Stock Exchange, West wore a long blue coat with a green shirt, dark pants, and a pair of sneakers. Kardashian West, meanwhile, opted for a plunging glittery mini dress that called to mind the sparkling looks both Kendall Jenner and Paris Hilton wore for their 21st birthday parties.

During the fashion show, West also showed off his sense of humor when he stepped in to rescue a golden earring that had fallen off of a model during the show — and then threatened to “steal” it.

“Okay go,” Kardashian West remarks at the start of an Instagram Story video, giving her husband the A-OK to move forward.

“I’m about to steal this earring that dropped,” West told the camera, before leaning forward from his front row seat to retrieve the piece of jewelry.

“They think they getting this back, we about to steal this joint,” he added.

West and his wife recently returned from Japan, for what an insider previously described to PEOPLE as an “artistic trip.”

“He feels very inspired and creative at the moment, so she wants to be supportive,” the source added.

During their trip, the pair dropped by artist Takashi Murakami’s studio in Tokyo. The visit immediately sparked rumors of a possible fashion collaboration with Murakami, who has previously worked on collections with Louis Vuitton and Vans.

Takashi Murakami, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian West Takashi Murakami/Instagram

Murakami and West have worked together in the past, with the visual artist designing the colorful artwork for West’s collaborative album with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts.

The couple’s youngest son, Saint, also celebrated his upcoming birthday over the weekend.

On Saturday, Kardashian West transformed the home she shares with West into Tarzan’s jungle in honor of her soon-to-be three-year-old son’s joint birthday bash with cousin Reign Disick, who will turn 4 on Dec. 14.

In a sweet touch, the reality star revealed that her husband had even made the boys a very limited edition set of “merch shirts” for the occasion.

“Today is Saint and Reign’s birthday party and we have merch shirts for them,” the mother of three shared as she showed off the special apparel.

Alongside a cute heart graphic, the front of the shirts all read “Lucky me! It’s my my birthday” on the front and had a row of smiley faces on one sleeve. On the back, Saint and Reign’s names appeared in yellow circles, while underneath a bold font proclaimed the date of their joint party.