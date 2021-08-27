The couple, who split in February, appeared to recreate their 2014 wedding at Kanye West's listening party for Donda in Chicago on Thursday

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's 'Wedding' at Donda Event was About 'Love as a Healing Force': Source

A source tells PEOPLE that the main takeaway from the faux nuptials, which happened Thursday night at West's listening party at Chicago's Soldier Field, is "love as healing."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The thing that's important is it's not at all about them getting back together or something like that ... it's really just kind of this more holistic sense of love as a healing force," the insider says.

Kardashian, 40, appeared during the livestreamed event's finale, and walked toward a smiling West while wearing a long white gown and veil that covered her face as traditional wedding music played.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The moment was celebrated by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who both shared clips of it on social media.

"Damn…… I've never seen anything this sick!!!!!" Khloé wrote on Twitter.

The evening marked the third time that Kardashian has stepped out to publicly support the 44-year-old rapper amid their divorce; she also attended two earlier Donda listening events in Atlanta with the couple's children North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kanye West Donda Kanye West "Donda" viewing experience | Credit: Jesse Lirola/BFA courtesy of DONDA

"Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though," an insider told PEOPLE earlier this week. "Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out."

Though the SKIMS founder filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage, a source previously told PEOPLE that she has no plans to drop "West" from her surname.

"All the kids have the last name West, so Kim is keeping it as is," the source said. "Kanye hasn't asked her to change it either."

West — who recently filed paperwork to legally change his name to Ye — named his upcoming album Donda after his mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 at age 58 following plastic surgery complications.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Thursday's listening party did not require the 38,000 fans in attendance to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative test, and a Chicago Park District spokeswoman said the venue's reduced capacity emphasized the city's commitment to health and safety protocol amid the ongoing pandemic.

West faced backlash during the event after he brought out Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, both of whom have faced controversy in recent months.

Manson, 52, has been accused of sexual, psychological, and physical abuse by 15 women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco, and is facing four sexual abuse lawsuits. He has denied all accusations against him.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Appears to Recreate Chicago Childhood Home for Third Donda Listening Event

The musician — who appeared on the porch of a replica of West's childhood home — has his vocals featured on Donda, and a spokesperson for Manson told PEOPLE he will "continue to conceptually collaborate with [West] on the Donda project."