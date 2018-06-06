Kanye West Sends 'All Love' to Kate Spade's Family Amid Admission of His Own Mental Health Issues

Kanye West is sending his best wishes to Kate Spade‘s family in the wake of the fashion icon’s apparent suicide on Tuesday at the age of 55.

Late Monday night, West added his voice to the chorus of celebrities across the globe paying tribute to Spade on social media by tweeting a screenshot of an article headline referencing her death and alleged struggle with depression. (These claims were disputed by a source close to the Spade family in an interview with PEOPLE.)

“All love to her family,” West, 40, tweeted, alongside multiple emoji of hands folded in prayer.

Kanye West and Kate Spade. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Brian Ach/WireImage

The message comes just days after West went public with his own mental health status on his new seven-track album,YE, which dropped last Friday. After hinting at his struggles in recent interviews, he confirmed a bipolar diagnosis on the song “Yikes” — referring to the disorder as his “superpower” and declaring it “ain’t no disability, I’m a superhero.”

Additionally, the album’s artwork — which West shot on the way to the listening party — features an image of the mountains with a lime green text overlay reading, “I hate being bipolar it’s awesome.”

YE album cover.

He elaborated about his “mental condition” during an interview recorded with radio host Big Boy following the YE listening party held in Wyoming last Thursday night. “I had never been diagnosed until I was 39,” he said before adding, “but like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.”

RELATED: David Spade Breaks His Silence After Sister-in-Law Kate Spade’s Death: ‘I Still Can’t Believe It’

Police confirmed Spade was found dead on Tuesday morning in her Manhattan home. According to a police source, she was discovered by a housekeeper, and had left a suicide note addressed to her only child, Frances.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Spade’s older sister Reta Brosnahan Saffo, 57, made statements to multiple outlets on Tuesday night saying she believes her sister suffered from a mental illness for a number of years and that Spade’s suicide “was not unexpected by me.”

However, a source close to the family claims Brosnahan Saffo has long been estranged from her designer sister, whom the source says was a “kind, generous, funny, warm and extremely private person.”

“The family is disgusted and saddened that at this time of great sorrow, Kate’s sister who has been estranged from the entire family for more than 10 years would choose to surface with unsubstantiated comments,” the source said to PEOPLE. “Her statements paint a picture of someone who didn’t know her at all.”