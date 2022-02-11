Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off a Bit': 'Distance Makes It Hard,' Says Source

Julia Fox previously shut down breakup rumors on Sunday, telling fans to "relax" after she deleted photos with the rapper

Julia Fox and Ye attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

A source tells PEOPLE that the pair's relationship, which began after they met in Miami on New Year's Eve, has been difficult to maintain cross-country.

"Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard," the insider says. "They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though."

Things between the rapper, 44, and the Uncut Gems actress, 32, moved quickly after they first met, and by Jan. 6, they'd confirmed their budding romance with PDA-heavy photos published in Interview.

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," Fox wrote in the magazine at the time.

West and Fox — whom she dubbed "Juliye" — made their red carpet debut as a couple on Jan. 23 at Paris Men's Fashion Week, and he later helped the actress celebrate her 32nd birthday on Feb. 2, arranging for an "extravagant" celebration at Lucien in New York City, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"He showered Julia with gifts and even gifted her friends," the source said, referencing the Birkin bags with which he surprised the group. "Everyone had a great time. Kanye was happy. Julia was ecstatic."

Though West was recently photographed having dinner with model Chaney Jones in Malibu, Fox had praised their relationship as recently as Wednesday, when she said they'd been having "a lot" of "'us' and 'we' conversations."

"He wants me to be the best version of myself. That is always the conversation. Always," she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "Like how am I gonna live up to my full potential, which I think is amazing."

Fox, who shares 1-year-old son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, also appeared to shut down rumors that she and West were on the rocks after Instagram users noticed she'd unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts and deleted photos of herself with the rapper from her page.

"Guys, relax," she said in a video on her Instagram Story on Sunday. "I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the f—ing photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, 'Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in...."

West split from wife Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and though she's been dating comedian Pete Davidson since October, a source previously told PEOPLE that West is still hoping to win her back, despite his relationship with Fox.