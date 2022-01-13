Julia Fox touched on her romance with Kanye West on her Forbidden Fruits podcast, saying they have "such a Gemini/Aquarius connection"

Julia Fox Says There Are 'No Labels' on What She and Kanye West Have as They're Spotted Kissing

Julia Fox isn't in a rush to slap a label on what she and Kanye West have.

The 31-year-old actress touched on her relationship with the rapper on the latest episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, prefacing by saying she is "just living in the moment" and doesn't "have any expectations."

"There's no labels, none of that," Fox said. "It's just people that make each other feel better. It's really like such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational. Our minds, we both work very fast; we keep up with each other, which is cool."

The Uncut Gems star went on to praise the "exciting" West, 44, for having the type of personality where "any idea can become a reality. Any thing is possible, any dream is possible. And I love that! And he's just such a doer. He's like, 'Let's do it now. Don't wait.' "

"It's honestly just an honor to be in [his] presence and to be able to experience history happening," Fox added of West's musical prowess.

Kanye West and Julia Fox kiss goodbye after dinner Kanye West and Julia Fox | Credit: BACKGRID

According to the actress, their relationship is not a surprise to "people who know [them] both personally." She explains, "All the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense.' "

Fox's comments on her podcast come as she and the "Heaven and Hell" rapper were photographed after a dinner date Wednesday night at Delilah in West Hollywood, California.

The pair held hands as they left the restaurant, with Fox in a long-sleeved black leather crop top and matching body-hugging pants and boots. West opted for a casual look in jeans, a black hoodie and black gloves and shoes.

At one point, the two shared a smooch before getting inside their car.

When asked by her podcast co-host Niki Takesh why she believes her relationship with the "Stronger" rapper and past photoshoot with Pete Davidson have gotten so much attention, Fox replied, "Because it's meta."

"We were all connected, like even prior. You know what I mean?" she added. " ... We're all artists."

West and Fox confirmed their relationship with a steamy photoshoot last week, though a source told PEOPLE Tuesday that West "has no plans at this time to start a long-term relationship."