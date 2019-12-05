Kanye West Will Reportedly Join Joel Osteen for 'America's Night of Hope' Event at Yankee Stadium

Kanye West will reportedly join forces with pastor Joel Osteen again in the new year.

Last month, the Jesus Is King rapper stopped by Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, to speak about his spiritual journey. Now he’s anticipated to join Osteen on his America’s Night of Hope tour stop at New York City’s Yankee Stadium on May 2, 2020, according to TMZ.

The America’s Night of Hope tour is described on Osteen’s website as featuring “inspirational nights of hope, worship and encouragement in 11 cities across America.” TMZ reports that at the Yankee Stadium event, Osteen, 56, will share his sermon and then let West, 42, and his choir perform.

Image zoom Kanye West; Joel Osteen Taylor Hill/WireImage; Santiago Felipe/Getty

While speaking at Osteen’s service on Nov. 17, West said he knows “that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time.”

“When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and [wanting to] start a church in the middle of Calabasas,” he said, referring to his 2016 hospitalization during his Saint Pablo tour.

RELATED: Kanye West Calls Himself the ‘Greatest Artist That God Has Ever Created’ at Joel Osteen’s Service

West, who has spoken at length in recent months about his faith, went on to share that despite “all of that arrogance and cockiness that y’all have seen from me” in the past, “God is now using him.”

“Because every time I stand up, I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper,’” he said.

“Jesus has won the victory. I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him,” he added, with a smile on his face.

Image zoom Joel Osteen and Kanye West Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock

Osteen’s megachurch welcomes as many as 50,000 people per week, according to a 2018 article in the Houston Chronicle — a figure that doesn’t include the estimated 10 million people tuning in on live streams at home.

At the time of West’s appearance at Osteen’s church, a source told PEOPLE that both he and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, are “focused about doing good and helping less privileged people.”

“Especially with the holidays approaching, they try to do as much as they can,” the source said. “They also want their kids to know that many people are suffering and need help. The older kids will do some charity work this year as well.”

RELATED: Can I Get An Amen? Brad Pitt, Katy Perry and Every Other Celeb Who Has Attended Kanye West’s Sunday Service

In April, a source told PEOPLE that West is “extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people,” adding how “he spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.”

“He believes in the healing powers of music, but also believes that God can step in and heal people’s brokenness and their issues,” the source added.

Image zoom Kanye West Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock

On Oct. 25, West debuted his gospel-inspired ninth solo album and accompanying IMAX film, Jesus Is King — nearly a month after the album’s original release date. Next, West plans to drop a Sunday Service album called Jesus Is Born, slated for release on Dec. 25.