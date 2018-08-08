'Hurricane' Kanye West Is Returning to Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the First Time in Nearly 5 Years

Kanye West and Jimmy Kimmel are letting bygones be bygones.

Nearly five years after a nasty Twitter battle, West, 41, will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 9.

Kimmel, 50, tweeted on Tuesday, “On Thursday night, HURRICANE KANYE strikes.” West then retweeted Kimmel’s message.

The pair’s feud began years ago, when Kimmel jokingly recreated a Sept. 2013 interview that West gave to the BBC. During the interview, West called himself “the No. 1 rock star on the planet.”

Unfortunately, West found the parody sketch anything but funny, blasting Kimmel in a series of scathing (and since-deleted) tweets. He cussed out Kimmel, whom he trashed as a “manipulative media motherf—–.” Among other things, West also wrote, “Jimmy Kimmel put yourself in my shoes … Oh no that means you would have gotten too much good p—- in your life” — which the rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian West read again during a “Mean Tweets” segment last year.

Kimmel, for his part, responded at the time in his opening monologue, telling the audience that an hour before the show, he received a call from West demanding a public apology. The host also claimed that during their phone chat, West told him, “I am the most powerful voice in media,” before delivering this warning: “You will never be able to show your face at a 14-year-old’s high school football game and be cool again.”

“Finally, I’m in a rap feud,” Kimmel joked. “I always wanted to be in a rap feud.”

The feud quickly came to an end when West appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October of that year.

“When you said you think you’re a genius, I think that upsets people,” Kimmel said on the show. “But the truth is a lot of people think they’re geniuses, but nobody says it because it’s weird to say it. But it is most certainly more honest to say, ‘I am a genius.’ ”

West answered, “I’m totally weird and totally honest and I’m totally inappropriate sometimes, and the thing is for me not to say I’m not a genius I’d be lying to you and to myself.”

This January, Kimmel opened up to GQ about the entire ordeal.

“I live for moments like that,” he said. “When I got in a Twitter battle with Kanye, I was so happy. My wife makes fun of me. She’s like, ‘You are so happy right now.’ I’m absolutely beaming. I feel very confident in a situation like that.”

“You take a risk when you make a comment that is dark,” Kimmel explained to GQ. “In a way, it’s you saying, ‘I trust you. I trust your sense of humor, and I trust that you will not use this against me.’ It’s a little gift, I think. When somebody makes a truly offensive joke to me, I love them a little bit more. If it’s just offensive, it’s no good. But there’s nothing better than when something emotional or serious is going on, maybe it’s a wedding toast, and somebody funny leans over and whispers something terrible into your ear.”