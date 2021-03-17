The rapper's sneaker and apparel business Yeezy is worth between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion

Kanye West Is Worth $6.6 Billion — and More Than Half of It Is Thanks to His Yeezy Brand

Kanye West is raking in the dough!

The 43-year-old rapper is worth $6.6 billion, a significant increase from the amount that West was reported as being worth back in April 2020 by Forbes, PEOPLE confirms.

Led by his sneaker and apparel business Yeezy, which is now in partnership with Adidas AG and Gap Inc., the business is valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion by UBS Group AG.

The value of the new Gap collaboration with Yeezy, which is scheduled to hit stores this summer, "could be worth as much as $970 million of that total," Bloomberg reported, citing a bank estimate.

The "Famous" rapper also has $122 million in cash and stock and $110 million from his music catalog, alongside $1.7 billion in other assets, including estranged wife Kim Kardashian's SKIMS business. (Kardashian filed for divorce in mid-February. The couple share four children: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.)

West currently has full ownership and creative control of the Yeezy brand by himself and previously signed a 10-year agreement to design and sell clothes under the Yeezy Gap label last year, Bloomberg adds.

There, West will craft items for men, women and kids. The arrangement excludes footwear, however, as Yeezy's partnership with Adidas lasts until 2026.

Citing the document obtained by their outlet, Bloomberg noted that the new Gap line is expected "to break $150 million in sales in its first full year in 2022."

Back in April 2020, West claimed at the time that his net worth was more than $3 billion — which would make him wealthier than other famous billionaires such as Oprah Winfrey — after Forbes reported that his net worth was much lower than he claimed.

While West achieved the 10-digit milestone in his wealth, Forbes reported that the rapper is worth $1.3 billion, according to a previous report.