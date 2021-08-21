Kanye West and Irina Shayk were first spotted together in France while celebrating the rapper's 44th birthday in early June

Kanye West and Irina Shayk Split: 'It Was Never A Serious Thing,' Says Source

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have called it quits.

Sources tell PEOPLE that the 44-year-old rapper's brief relationship with the model, 35, has ended. "It was never a serious thing that took off," one source says.

"Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though," adds a second source. "They remain friendly."

Reps for West and Shayk did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

News of their split comes a little over a month after a source told PEOPLE that Shayk was unhappy about the breakup rumors surrounding the couple.

"Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye," the source said at the time. "They are very much still dating."

Kanye West; Irina Shayk Credit: Paul Morigi/WireImage; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The two stars were first spotted together in early June celebrating the rapper's 44th birthday at Villa La Coste in France. A source previously told PEOPLE that West began pursuing Shayk, 35, a few weeks earlier and they had hung out in New York City — where she lives — before then.

"He invited her to France and she happily accepted," the insider said. "They are not officially dating, but there is interest from both sides."

Later that month, a separate source revealed the pair's plans to date long distance, saying, "Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC. He is very focused on business in L.A. too. He likes spending time with Irina and plans to see her soon again."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Irina Shayk Credit: Presley Ann/Getty; Roy Rochlin/Getty; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian — who filed for divorce in February — was aware of the romance "for weeks" before the musician's birthday celebration abroad.

"It doesn't bother Kim that Kanye is dating. Her only concern is their kids," a source previously told PEOPLE. "She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around. Kim doesn't want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids."