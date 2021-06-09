"She seems smitten," a source tells PEOPLE. "He invited her to France and she happily accepted"

Kanye West and Irina Shayk Are Seeing Each Other - There's 'Interest from Both Sides': Sources

Ye has a new flame.

After Kanye West and Irina Shayk were spotted together in France, multiple sources tell PEOPLE that the rapper and model are seeing each other as he celebrates his 44th birthday.

"They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy," a source tells PEOPLE, adding that they stayed three nights at Villa La Coste. "He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France."

"She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted," the source adds of the 35-year-old Russian supermodel. "They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."

A second insider tells PEOPLE that the new couple met "a while back" when they crossed paths in the fashion industry. Shayk previously modeled for Yeezy and appeared in his music video for "Power." West also name-dropped her in "Christian Dior Flow" with the lyric "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen" back in 2010.

Deuxmoi and TMZ was first to report the news, while Daily Mail shared photos of West and Shayk walking together in France.

The news of the new romance comes several months after Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage.

"Irina isn't friends with Kim at all, so there's no weirdness there," adds the second insider.

The news of the romance comes as Kardashian shared a short, sweet post for West's birthday.