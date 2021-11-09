"Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest," the rapper said in a video shared by J Prince on Monday

Kanye West Invites Drake to Perform with Him as He Says It's Time to Put Their Feud 'to Rest'

Kanye West is ready to make nice.

The rapper, 44, is trying to put his feud with Drake "to rest," he said in a video shared by J Prince on Twitter Monday.

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake," West said in the video. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest."

West even invited Drake, 35, to perform with him next month.

"I'm asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover," he said, referring to the co-founder of the Gangster Disciples gang, who is currently in prison in Colorado. West mentions Hoover on Donda, according to Pitchfork.

J Prince, who met with West at the Rothko Chapel on Nov. 7, wrote in his Instagram caption of the video that Hoover wanted to "see peace" between West and Drake.

"I believe this even will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together," West concluded his statement.

The feud between the two rappers has spanned years. Just last week, West mentioned his back-and-forth with Drake when he appeared on the Drink Champs podcast.

Earlier this year, their feud intensified with the release of West's Donda and of Drake's Certified Lover Boy, which quickly became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day with 132 million streams in its first 24 hours. The release also made Drake the most-streamed artist of 2021, with the most-streamed album of 2021, on Apple Music.

Though the Canadian rapper never calls out West by name, fans were quick to dissect several lines on multiple songs from Certified Lover Boy that appear to take digs at him, most notably on "7AM on Bridle Path."

Although West and Drake started off as friends and collaborators — West directed the 2009 video for Drake's breakout single "Best I Ever Had" — their relationship has gone south over the years.

They've argued about West's alleged involvement in the 2018 leak that Drake has a son — Adonis, now 3 — and rumors that he had hooked up with West's now-estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, who has denied any romance with Drake.

Reflecting on the drama in a 2019 interview with Rap Radar podcast, Drake said that the situation "just is what it is."