Kanye West Demands 'Public Apology' from Drake for Following Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Kanye West is at it again.

Shortly after going on an uplifting social media spree about how he feels “stronger than ever” and surrounded by “so much good energy” going into the new year, the Ye rapper, 41, once again spoke out against Drake, in a series of tweets that he then quickly deleted.

Seemingly out of the blue, West returned to the subject of their ongoing feud.

“I’ve never mentioned or touched on anything related to family when it came to Drake,” he wrote in a since-deleted Tweet, including a devil emoji after the Canadian rapper’s name. “He followed my wife on Instagram he mentioned Pusha’s fiance [sic] in a song.”

“Who’s [sic] bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram?” he continued, adding “this person is not Drskes [sic] friend.”

Over the weekend, West also tweeted and deleted several heated messages about Drake, criticizing him for following his wife on Instagram in September, as tensions between the two rappers were at an all-time high.

“He dodged me for months when I extended olive branches to talk and then called to threaten me,” West continued in another deleted message on Monday, echoing a claim he made earlier this month, when he tweeted over 125 times about the “In My Feelings” rapper, 32.

However, despite all of his critical words about Drake, West maintained that he didn’t “have beef” with anyone.

“I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my f—ing wife on Instagram,” he added in another deleted Tweet.

West went on to implore Drake in a since-deleted Tweet to “keep my family out of all of this wrestling foolishness.”

“I don’t ignore people and I also don’t let people just f— with me,” he shared, adding, “it’s lame when I tweet but this man been dodging me and I got something to say.”

In one of the few tweets that has not been deleted, West wrote that while fans might prefer to see these kinds of feuds play out on “diss tracks…Ima break all codes.”

West went on to demand a “public apology” from Drake for following his wife on Instagram in September.

Although Drake no longer follows Kardashian West on Instagram, but he does follow her mom, Kris Jenner, plus the popular fan account @kanyedoingthings.

Seemingly explaining why their feud has mostly played out on social media recently, West tweeted, “when you care about your family you don’t let no man push you to do nothing that could risk your freedom.”

“Tweeting is legal and also therapeutic,” he continued in more messages that did not get deleted. “If something’s on my mind and spirit I let it out.”

As he wrapped up his latest Twitter rant, West went on to share in a since-deleted message that despite all of his grievances towards Drake, he still has love for him.

“I love everyone even Drake. That’s my whole thing,” he wrote.

In a Tweet that has not been deleted, he added, “Love everyone.”

This is not the first time that West has wished Drake well at the conclusion of a heated social media spree.

Over the weekend, after sharing his grievances about Drake’s decision to follow his wife on social media months earlier, West seemed to be speaking for both himself and his wife when he wrote in a since-deleted message, “We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have.”

In a series of tweets that have not been deleted, West simply wrote, “Love everyone,” and “All positive vibes.”

Although West and Drake’s beef is nothing new, the latest drama began earlier this month, when West took aim at Drake, tweeting over 125 times and claiming that the “In My Feelings” rapper threatened his family, targeted people suffering from mental illness and contacted his mother-in-law Jenner behind his back.

Travis Scott also went on to get caught up in the feud because of a line on his song “Sicko Mode,” which the Canadian rapper is featured on. On the track, both Drake and Scott rap about how they prefer “checks over stripes,” which refers to Nike, a brand they both have deals with, and Adidas, which makes West’s Yeezy sneakers.

However, West went on to seemingly squash his beef with both Drake and Scott, tweeting on Dec. 15 that despite the drama, “Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back. We love everyone.”

West went on to share that “it’s all love” between him and Scott, a claim which his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who is dating the 26-year-old rapper, later confirmed.

“Everyone is good, moved on, living life,” she went on to explain on Twitter. “It’s only positive energy.”

Although Kardashian West, 39, publicly supported her husband earlier this month, calling West a “genius” and warning Drake to “never threaten my husband or our family,” a source previously told PEOPLE that she’s ready to put the controversy behind them now.

“Kim doesn’t plan on making another comment about the drama and she asked Kanye to do the same,” said the insider, adding that “Kim just wants him off Twitter.”